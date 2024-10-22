Experienced pacer Mohammed Shami said it is a "big thing" that India captain Rohit Sharma took responsibility for misreading the pitch during the opening Test against New Zealand. India were left stunned by the Kiwis in the opening Test under a gloomy sky in Bengaluru. Rohit's decision to bat after winning the toss completely backfired on a pitch that was full of moisture. The pace trio of Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Tim Southee swung the ball both ways to bowl out India on a mere total of 46.

At the end of Day 2, Rohit acknowledged that he failed to read the pitch correctly.

"You see, and you try and make the judgement. Sometimes you make the right call, sometimes you don't, and I was on the other side of it this time around. I'm hurting a little bit because I made that call. But see, for us as a team, I think these are the challenges," Rohit said in a post-day press conference.

After folding on 46, India tried to fight back with a strong display in the second innings but it wasn't enough. New Zealand didn't let the nerves get the better of them as they cruised to an 8-wicket win and have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Shami believes it wasn't Rohit's fault and it is possible for anyone to make mistakes.

"It is a big thing. If you accept that you made a mistake. But I don't think it is his mistake. He is a human being. Anybody can make a mistake. He took responsibility for it, and it is a big thing. There is a saying that there is one bad match in a year, and I think it was this match," Shami told ANI on the sidelines of Eugenix hair sciences event.

After New Zealand tasted success for the first time in 36 years in Test cricket, they will be eager to seal the series as both teams head to Maharashtra.

But Shami doesn't feel that India would not allow the series to slip away so easily.

"Hopefully, India will make a comeback. Playing at home has its advantages. I think we should win the series. India should execute the plans and the skills perfectly," he added.

The last time India faced such a situation was against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. Despite facing the odds, India mounted a remarkable comeback to clinch the series 2-1.

India and New Zealand will square off in the second Test, beginning on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.