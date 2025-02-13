Star India batter Virat Kohli was visibly dejected after his dismissal in the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Kohli hit a composed 55-ball 52 before Adil Rashid had him caught off keeper Phil Salt on the final ball of the 19th over after England opted to bowl. Kohli with a well-flighted delivery that turned sharply, catching the outside edge before being safely pouched by Salt. The former India captain didn't even wait for the umpire's signal as he walked back to the dressing room straightaway.

In a viral video, Kohli was seen having a chat with India captain Rohit Sharma in the dugout after his dismissal. At the end of the video, Rohit can be seen giving Kohli a pat on his back before the latter took a seat next to him.

However, this knock came as a huge relief after after he was dismissed for just five runs in the second ODI in Cuttack last week.

Regardless of his form, former West Indies captain Chris Gayle said Kohli remains the "best player in the world".

"He is still the best player in the world regardless of the form, Virat Kohli is still the best player, the stats prove that, how many centuries across formats he has scored as well," Gayle said on the sidelines of an event.

"It's just one of those things that we cricketers go through in patches. I know it is coming at the back end of his career as well, but these things do happen, so he just needs to pick himself up and come back again."

Asked if Kohli can break his record for most number of runs scored in the Champions Trophy, Gayle said, "It is easy for him just to get 200 runs (more to surpass Gayle). I don't know how many games they will be playing but I am sure he can get over 200 runs, and I am sure he will get a century for sure, so it's just a matter of time before he goes on to break that record."

Gayle also called Indian captain Rohit Sharma the "new king in town" after the Mumbaikar broke the Jamaican's record for most number of sixes in the ODI format.

"Congratulations to Rohit, sports always need a new entertainer and Rohit has been entertaining all these years as well I have done it alongside him. So he is the new king in town now. So congrats to him, and hopefully, he goes on to hit more sixes," he added.