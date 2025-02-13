India inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on England after winning the third ODI by 142 runs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The 3-0 whitewash was the fourth series whitewashe by India at home under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, which is now a record. Rohit jointly held the feat alongside Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on three whitewashes ahead of the series. As Rohit presented the winning trophy to Yashasvi Jaiswal for the celebrations, cameras spotted star batter Kohli talking to someone on phone.

While rest of the players were wearing Team India's jersey, Kohli was wearing a practice top while speaking on the phone. However, it is not clear whom he was talking to.

Kohli ended the series with a well-made 52 (55) in the third and final ODI. After missing the series-opener, he had managed just five runs in the Cuttack ODI.

India captain Rohit was satisfied with the team's performance against England, saying that the hosts didn't put a foot wrong in the three-matches.

"It's very, very pleasing. We knew there would be challenges, we came out well, responding to whatever was thrown at us. Credit to the bowler [Wood for his second-ball dismissal], the bowler is there to get you out, sometimes you are lucky that it misses the bat. I just nicked the ball second-ball, and couldn't have done anything about that.

"I don't see there was anything that we did wrong in this series. There are certain things we are looking at but I am not going to stand here and discuss about it. The players are comfortable having those chats. It is our job to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear. In terms of skills, nothing I can discuss. Obviously a champion team wants to get better every game and move forward.

"We were very happy with the score. There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you are supposed to play. The World Cup was a perfect example of that and we want to continue to do that, and build on that. There will be times things will not fall in place, but that's okay."