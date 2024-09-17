Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best spinners that India has ever produced and his statistics leave no doubt about the impact that he had on the modern game. Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket and is currently the top ranked Test bowler in the world. However, the one record that Ashwin wants to achieve actually has nothing to do with bowling. Ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai starting Thursday, Ashwin revealed that he wishes to hit six sixes in an over but jokingly added that he never quite managed to do it.

“Ek over mein 6 chakke maarna chahta hoon (I want to hit six sixes in an over), par kabhi hua he nahi kabhi (but that never happened)," Ashwin said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Ashwin opened up on his retirement plans and said that the day he feels he can't improve any further, he will bid adieu to the sport.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he has 100 long-format matches and 189 innings, in which he has scalped 516 wickets at an economy rate of 2.81.

The star India spinner has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin said that there's nothing on his mind regarding retirement. The 37-year-old added that he is only taking one day at a time.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years," Ashwin said.

"I haven't decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held in Kanpur, which will be played from September 27.

(With ANI inputs)