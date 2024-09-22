The Indian cricket team ended its 92-year-long wait as it defeated Bangladesh in the first Test of the 2-match series in Chennai. The 280-run victory for India at Chepauk resulted in the team getting their number of wins tally above their tally of the number of losses incurred in the longest format of the game for the first time in history. India played their first-ever Test in 1932, under the leadership of CK Naidu, but incurred a 158-run defeat. Since that match, India had never managed to get their number of wins higher than the number of losses.

The victory against Bangladesh was India's 179th in Test history, with the number of losses being 178, from a total of 581 matches in the longest format of the game.

Team India isn't the only side to have its number of wins in Tests above the number of losses. Australia, England, South Africa, and Pakistan are the other sides with a positive win-loss ratio.

Teams With More Wins Than Losses In Test Cricket:

Australia: Wins 414; Loss 232

England: Wins 397; Loss 325]

South Africa: Wins 179; Loss 161

India: Wins 179; Loss 178

Pakistan: Wins 148; Loss 144

As for the match. veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

The visitors were 158/4 when bad light had stopped play on day three.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

