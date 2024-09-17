India captain Rohit Sharma gave a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday, ahead of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, starting Thursday. Team India will be back in action after a 45-day hiatus, while Bangladesh are coming off a triumphant 2-0 away Test-series win against Pakistan. However, in India, Bangladesh would be facing a different and much stronger challenge, with Rohit and his men currently sitting top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Similarly, Rohit is also aware of the threat Bangladesh posses. However, India skipper came up with a save response when asked about Bangladesh's recent form.

"Sabhi teamo ko india ko harana hai, unhe india ko harane me maza ata hai, maze lene do unko (let them have fun), we will focus on how to beat them. We need to win the match and that's what we are here for. We can't think about what they have to think and say about us. When England came here, they said a lot of things too. But we didn't focus much on it. We needed to delivery results and that'll be out aim here as well. To play good cricket. India have played against a lot of teams recently and out combined aim is to win, rather than keep thinking about the opposition," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels playing against cricketing powerhouse India will give his team a fair assessment of where it stands internationally.

"We are encouraged by playing the best team in the world, and coming to India and playing against them is the best challenge you get nowadays. Playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand, and as sportspersons, we always look forward to it," said Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lankan all-rounder, who was appointed Bangladesh coach early last year, during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, following the two-Test series against India, will also play three-T20Is starting October 6.

Hathurusingha, when asked if the Test series whitewash of Pakistan had created pressure of expectation on his side coming into the series against India, said that though the victories had boosted the team's confidence, it also knew its strengths and weaknesses.

(With PTI Inputs)