India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and angled into middle and leg, Ben McDermott stays put and eases it down to long on for just another single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side but a bit too straight, Tim David tucks it away through mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nicely flighted, on a length and around off, turning away, Tim David looks to stroke it through covers but gets beaten on the outside edge.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, this is punched off the back foot and to the left of the bowler for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Holds it back a touch and floats it up on the stumps, Ben McDermott backs away and flat-bats the ball but straight to the bowler who gets a big right hand on it.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length around off and angled in, Ben McDermott with a slog across the line and he gets it away past square leg, picking up a brace as well.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles off that over! Flatter one on middle, angled in, Ben McDermott waits and nudges it into the gap at mid-wicket but is unable to pick up the second run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) The wrong'un, floated on the pads, Tim David gets his hands out in front and pushes it through mid-wicket for yet another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Ben McDermott chops this one in front of covers and turns the strike over.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time on middle, tucked away off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit outside off, Ben McDermott shuffles across and gets inside the line before paddling it down to fine leg for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding and the skipper has saved a certain boundary there. Floated up, full and outside off, in the slot, Tim David frees his arms and creams it to the right of extra cover where SKY gets the dive in and deflects the ball down to long off. Just the single then.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the leg stump, Tim David tries to get inside the line and sweep but gets an inside edge toward backward square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again and around off, played off the back foot square on the off side behind point for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Unlucky! Short and outside off, Ben McDermott rocks back and opens up the off side but fails to get the cut shot past the man at covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated full on the pads, this is swept away behind square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! Bowled on a shorter length around off, drifted in but the one grips and spins away. Tim David stays on the back foot and tries to cover the line but is beaten past the outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) This is floated full on the stumps, Ben Dwarshuis backs away and swats it down through mid on for a run.
Tim David is the next man in.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It was there to be hit but instead Aaron Hardie holes out here. This is full on middle and turning in, Hardie stays deep in his crease and looks to heave it with the turn over long on. The connection is a poor one though and the ball goes straight down the throat of the fielder there and Shreyas Iyer makes no mistake. A courageous piece of bowling from Ravi Bishnoi and he picks up his second wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another wrong'un, following the batter down leg, Aaron Hardie fails to get it away.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Another big googly, flatter and quicker on the pads, Aaron Hardie looks to back away and heave across the line but misses and the ball goes off the pads.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Fraction shorter on off, Aaron Hardie picks the length early and goes for the pull but miscues it wide of mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) At the stumps again, Aaron Hardie watchfully defends it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the stumps, worked away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW but the umpire says no! This is bowled flatter and around off and angling in, Aaron Hardie gets caught on the crease and looks to defend it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. Axar Patel is adamant that it is out but skipper Suryakumar Yadav reckons there might have been and inside edge and doesn't take the review. The replays suggest that there was an inside edge.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one middle and sliding on, Ben Dwarshuis makes rooms and hammers it through covers for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Risky shot! Fuller in length and angled in, Ben McDermott looks to reverse sweep his way out of trouble but misses and gets hit on the pads.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it nice and full outside off, Aaron Hardie drives it firmly and a bit of a misfield on the bounce by the cover fielder allows the batters to pick up a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length this time and outside off, this one grips and does turn away, Aaron Hardie gets a stride out to defend but is beaten on the outside edge again.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A ripper of a delivery to start with! Fired in on a nagging length around off, this one grips but holds its line. Aaron Hardie is beaten on the outside edge.
