India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away through the off side!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, in the blockhole, Nathan Ellis jams it down to long on and turns the strike over.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A valiant effort in the deep from Ruturaj Gaikwad but Matthew Wade survives. A juicy full toss on leg stump, Wade gets down on one knee and looks to slog it over deep backward square leg but mistimes it badly. The ball goes high up and Gaikwad comes steaming in and even puts in the dive but is just unable to reach it. A single is taken.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple of more runs to end the over and 15 come off it! Banged in a bit short around off, Nathan Ellis backs away and pulls it in the gap at mid-wicket and hustles back for two as well. 17 needed then off the last 12 deliveries.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling over the wicket and serves a slower one into the pitch, Matthew Wade stays on the back foot and turns it onto the leg side for one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries in a row and Matthew Wade is leading the fightback brilliantly. Avesh Khan misses his mark with the wide yorker and serves a juicy full toss, Wade slaps this one flat and through the cover region for another boundary.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away by Matthew Wade and Avesh Khan is under pressure here. Just a fraction short around off and angled in, Wade gets across a touch and muscles it away into the deep mid-wicket fence for four more.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but will do! Avesh Khan sees Matthew Wade pre-meditating the scoop and goes full and wide around the tramline. Wade adjusts well and cue ends it down to third man for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it from around the stumps and on a hard length in the channel, Matthew Wade looks to stay back and cut but is beaten on the outside edge.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end and Australia now need 32 to win off 18 balls! Hard length again from Mukesh and around off, Nathan Ellis tentatively defends it down on the off side.
16.5 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! Serves this one a fraction short and wide, nipping away as well. Nathan Ellis stays put and looks to slap it away but the ball zips past the outside edge. Suryakumar Yadav has a chat about going for the review but rightly decides against it.
Nathan Ellis to face the hat-trick ball.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mukesh Kumar goes bang, bang! Peach of a delivery from Mukesh as he bowls it on a hard length on middle and leg. The ball skids on and Ben Dwarshuis is caught on the back foot. Dwarshuis tries to block but the ball goes through the gap between bat and pad and castles into the stumps. Mukesh Kumar on a hat-trick now and the crowd is going wild!
Ben Dwarshuis walks out to bat now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mukesh Kumar comes back strongly and picks up another timely wicket for India. Another low full toss, this time outside off and there to be put away. Matthew Short hangs deep and looks to hammer it down the ground but ends up slicing it flat to the left of point where Ruturaj Gaikwad dives it and takes an excellent low catch. Australia lose another wicket to a pretty average delivery and India slowly taking command of this game.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been nailed! Way too full, a low full toss in fact on middle, Matthew Short keeps the front leg out of the way and smashes it through the line and straight down the ground for aboundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length and angles it across the left-hander, a bit of an extra bounce but Matthew Wade does well to play it away square through the off side for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes full and gets it in the blockhole on off, Matthew Short gets a good chunk of the bat on it and hits it away in front of deep cover-point for a couple of runs. 37 needed now off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball at the body, this one hurries onto the batter but Matthew Wade manages to pull it down to fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on a hard length again over middle, Matthew Short pushes it down on the off side and gets across for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Oh, sloppy work in the field! Comes from around the wicket and serves it on a hard length around off, Matthew Wade jams it off the outside edge in front of covers. Rinku Singh there picks up the ball and fires in an unnecessary throw at the bowler's end and gives away and extra run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, bowled into the pitch and outside off, this is pulled down to deep mid-wicket for only a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Banged into the pitch, a slower one and bowled outside off, Matthew Short fetches and pulls it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
