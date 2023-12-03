India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A bit of a flourish from Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel towards the end of the innings but overall, Australia will be content with that bowling effort. India started off quickly once again thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal taking on the bowling attack but his carnage didn't last long and India lost both their openers in quick succession. A couple of more wickets fell inside the first 10 overs and India were reeling at 55/4. Then came the stand between Iyer and Jitesh Sharma where the latter rode his luck and got a few boundaries away before getting out. Iyer played the anchor role and then Axar Patel came in and got away a few more boundaries but couldn't stay on till the end. Iyer did notch up a valiant FIFTY but he too fell in the final over as India managed to scamper their way to the 160-run mark.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Ravi Bishnoi sacrifices himself on the last ball here! Nathan Ellis bangs this short and on middle, slower too, Ravi Bishnoi mistimes his pull towards deep square leg and turns around for the second run, Josh Philippe runs from the deep, picks up and throws it at the batter's end where Matthew Wade collects and breaks the stumps with Bishnoi not even in the frame. India finishes on 160/8!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one, full and around off, Arshdeep Singh misses his slog as the ball rolls towards the keeper where Matthew Wade collects but does not throw as the batters get a bye run.
Nathan Ellis fell on the followthrough on the previous delivery and seems to have hurt his ankle. He is in a lot of pain at the moment but let's hope he can get the final two deliveries in. The physio is out to have a look. Thankfully, Ellis is back on his feet and in his delivery stride.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around middle, Arshdeep Singh heaves it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. Ellis though stays on the ground after falling down on his follow-through and looks in some pain.
Arshdeep Singh is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Nathan Ellis strikes now! This is a stunning delivery to get rid of the set Shreyas Iyer. Ellis absolutely nails the yorker right on the toes of the batter, Shreyas Iyer is very late into his slog across the line and the ball brushes against his boots and rattle the stumps. A fine knock from Iyer but he too has to make that long walk back to the hut now.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full again but well outside off, Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone and this time gets the decision in his favour as the umpire signals a wide.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR IYER! What a fantastic knock from him and he will look to finish with a bang here. Nathan Ellis serves this a bit fuller and around middle, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg away and smokes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Nathan Ellis takes pace off and lands this back of a length and around middle, Shreyas Iyer adjusts well to swivel and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Shreyas Iyer clips it through mid-wicket for one more and keeps the strike for the last over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Ravi Bishnoi goes down and swipes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Ravi Bishnoi is the next batter in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jason Behrendorff gets his man now! He serves the knuckle ball, full and around middle and leg, Axar Patel treis to whip it away but closes the face early and the ball flies off the top edge behind short third man where Aaron Hardie runs backward and keeps his eyes on the ball to pouch it safely. A fine cameo from Axar Patel comes to an end. India six down now!
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller this time, on off, Axar Patel slices it over extra covers for a couple of runs.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Axar Patel connects one here! Jason Behrendorff bangs this short once again, slower again, Axar Patel takes a couple of steps forward and muscles it over the long on fence for a biggie.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, slower too, Shreyas Iyer mows it towards wide long on for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Shreyas Iyer absolutely drills it but straight towards extra covers where a fumble allows one more run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length and on off, Axar Patel stabs it towards covers for one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More like a tennis shot this one! Nathan Ellis takes pace off again and bangs this short, on off, Axar Patel uses his feet to make some room and plays an overhead slap over extra covers for a boundary.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle, Axar Patel pulls it wide of long on and comes back for the second.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, Axar Patel only manages to knock it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding in the deep! This is back of a length and on off, Axar Patel slaps it away wide of deep mid-wicket where the fielder runs to his right and puts in a dive to push it back inside brilliantly. Two runs taken.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Change of pace from Ben Dwarshuis, full and outside off but just inside the wide line, Shreyas Iyer lets it go to the keeper. The umpire signals nothing and rightly so but Iyer is not happy.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Pull his length back a bit, on middle, Axar Patel tries to slog it away but gets an inside edge towards deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards extra covers for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length and outside off, angling away, Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. It is called a wide.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around leg, Axar Patel helps it away towards fine leg for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer goes through his slog way early and the ball loops up in the air but lands well in front of long on. They cross.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegantly played! Ben Dwarshuis lands this back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and lets it come to him before crunching it towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
It has started to drizzle again. Also, Ben Dwarshuis (3-0-21-2) is back in to finish his spell.
15.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tanveer Sangha flights this one up, on off, Axar Patel tries to go inside out and smash it away but loses his balance and misses it.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery, on middle, Axar Patel once again goes on his back foot and pulls it wide of deep square leg this time for a couple of more runs.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length, quicker too around off, Axar Patel moves back and heaves it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, turns away, Shreyas Iyer looks to push but gets an outside edge wide of covers for another run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Axar Patel moves back and punches it towards long off for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fires in a yorker, on middle, Shreyas Iyer jams it out through mid-wicket for a single.
