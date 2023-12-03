India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Arshdeep Singh has the last laugh here! Not the best of deliveries but he gets the wicket of the set Ben McDermott. This is another full toss, outside off, Ben McDermott backs away and tries to reach it to slog it away but ends up mistiming it off the toe-end of the bat wide of long off where Rinku Singh is quick to run to his left and takes a fine catch. Australia lose half their side now!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full again, on middle, Matthew Short works it towards long on for one more.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! Arshdeep Singh bowls another full toss here, outside off, Matthew Short stays there and thrashes it through point for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and on off, Ben McDermott drills it towards long off for a run.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) FIFTY FOR McDERMOTT! This has been a brilliant knock from him and he will look to stay till the end and finish the job for the Aussies now. Arshdeep Singh misses his yorker and serves a a juicy full toss, on middle, Ben McDermott without hesitation launches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh once again finds the yorker, on off, Ben McDermott backs away but only manages to dig it down the pitch. He actually hits it twice and the ball also turns away sharply as Arshdeep Singh does well to stop it moving to his left.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, short and on leg, Ben McDermott nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one more. Axar Patel finishes an excellent spell with figures of (4-0-14-1).
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off again, Matthew Short knocks it through covers for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is tossed up, full and on off, turns away, Matthew Short looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Matthew Short pushes it towards short covers.
Matthew Short is the next batter in. A short leg and a slip in place for him.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Axar Patel strikes now! A wicket at a crucial time for India and this game takes another twist here. Axar floats this one up, short and around leg, Tim David looks to paddle it away but does not go through his shot fully and the ball flies off the top edge towards deep square leg where Avesh Khan runs forward and has to put in a dive to take a fantastic catch. Australia four down now!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker, on off, Ben McDermott moves back and punches it towards long off for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Ben McDermott backs away again and drills it through covers for one.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Arshdeep Singh serves this one full again, on middle, Ben McDermott makes some room and throws his bat at it losing his bottom hand as well. He ends up slicing it towards the deep point fence where it looks like that Rinku Singh misjudges it a bit and it sails over for a maximum.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh pitches this one up, on off, Tim David drives it through covers for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Tim David has no room and ends up drilling it back towards the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh bowls this right in the blockhole, on middle, angling in, Ben McDermott just manages to dig it out to the leg side for a single as the bowler mops it up.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant effort in the deep! This is a slower one, full and on off, Ben McDermott heaves it off the inner half of the bat wide of deep mid-wicket where Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to his right and puts in a dive to make a fine stop. A couple of more runs added to the total.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Ben McDermott forces it down to long off for one one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and around off, Tim David drills it wide of long off where Ruturaj Gaikwad runs to his right and does well to keep it down to just one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on middle, Ben McDermott nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! This is floated, full and around off, Ben McDermott takes his front leg out of the way and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Tim David clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is flatter, full and around off, Tim David goes for the big swipe across the line but fails to connect.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Kumar nails another yorker, on middle, Ben McDermott backs away but only manaegs to dig it back to the bowler.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another very full delivery, on middle, Tim David tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Right in the blockhole around off, Ben McDermott slices it towards sweeper covers for another run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Tim David pushes it through cover-point for one.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A freebie from Mukesh Kumar! He lands this short again and around leg, slower too, Tim David knows that fine leg is up in the circle and easily hooks it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Ben McDermott mistime his pull through mid-wicket for a single.
