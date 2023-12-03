India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Aaron Hardie is the next man in.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravi Bishnoi gets the big fish, Travis Head! The plan to bowl him inside the Powerplay has worked for Suryakumar Yadav and India. He delivers the googly this time, short and around middle, turns away sharply, Travis Head moves back to tap it away but plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through to rattle the off-pole. An entertaining knock from Head comes to and end as Australia lose both their openers now.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Travis Head goes big now! Ravi Bishnoi flights this one up, full and on middle, Travis Head goes down on one knee and nails his slog-sweep over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Travis Head digs it out towards the bowler.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Travis Head steers it towards point.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi begins with a floated delivery, full and on off, Ben McDermott eases it towards long off for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Avesh Khan serves this very full and around off, Travis Head makes a bit of room and drills it through cover-point for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Ben McDermott pats it down towards covers for one.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OUT OF CHINNASWAMY! Avesh Khan sees the batter advance and bangs this one short, on middle, Ben McDermott takes his eyes off the ball but still goes through his pull shot as the ball flies off the top edge and travels over the roof of the stadium for a biggie and McDermott is still searching for where the ball went. 98 meters! We will be needing a replacement for that ball.
3.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Avesh Khan lands this on a hard length and on off, angles in and then straightens a bit, Ben McDermott looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Travis Head cuts it very hard towards deep backward point where Rinku Singh fumbles a bit but no harm done. A single is taken.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, shaping in, Travis Head tucks it towards mid on.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ben McDermott gets off the mark with a bang! Mukesh Kumar bowls this one short and around middle, Ben McDermott picks up the length very early and pulls it handsomely like a 'baseball batter' over the deep square fence for a biggie.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Ben McDermott slaps it wide of mid off where Suryakumar Yadav runs to his right and dives to make an excellent stop.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Ben McDermott knocks it towards short covers.
Ben McDermott is in at number 3.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! There is the early wicket for India and Mukesh Kumar draws first blood here. He lands this on a hard length and just outside off, sticks to the surface a bit, Josh Philippe looks to cut it away but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. A bit unlucky but Australia lose their first wicket!
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Josh Philippe nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Mukesh Kumar starts with a full delivery, on middle, Josh Philippe steps across and presents the full face of the bat to drive it stylishly past the bowler for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Travis Head looks to cut it away but chops it down towards the keeper.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another one in the blockhole, on off, Travis Head looks to drive it away but gets a bottom edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Oh..what a delivery! Avesh Khan nails the yorker this time, on leg, swinging in viciously, Travis Head gets cramped for room as he looks to dig it out bur misses and falls down as the ball goes through to the keeper.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Travis Head connects this time! Avesh Khan bangs this one short again and on middle, Travis Head stays back and goes for the pull shot, he does not get it from the middle of the bat but generates enough power to send the ball towards the deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Travis Head punches it straight to short covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Avesh Khan begins with a short delivery as well, angling away from the batter, Travis Head backs away to heave it away but fails to connect.
Avesh Khan to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, shaping in, Josh Philippe blocks it out down to the leg side. A good first over for Australia!
0.6 over (1 Run) This is pitched up and outside off, angling away, Josh Philippe goes reaching for it but misses. It is called a wide.
0.5 over (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Travis Head flicks it through square leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Travis Head stays back and keeps it out on the pitch.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three! Arshdeep Singh serves this full again and angling into leg, Travis Head whips it away with the bottom half of the bat towards the deep backward square leg fence for four more runs. Avesh Khan there was a bit late to react.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Arshdeep Singh goes a bit fuller this time, on middle, Travis Head advances down the track and smacks it with the inside-half of the bat over the bowler's head for another boundary.
0.1 over (4 Runs) Australia and Travis Head are underway in fine fashion! Arshdeep Singh starts with a short-of a-length delivery, outside off, Travis Head stands back and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
