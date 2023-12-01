India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run. Length and wide outside the off, leg break. Gaikwad cuts it towards backwar point.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short of a length near the off stick. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it over the deep mid wicket region for a maximum.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, leg break at the leg stump. Rinku flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and wide outside the off. Gaikwad cuts it towards deep point for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length around the middle and leg. The wrong'un, pushed off the front foot towards the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery, leg break at the leg peg. Flicked to square leg.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Length outside the off stump line. Gaikwad prods forward and drives it towards cover.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Jabbed the length up around the leg pole. Rinku flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length outside the off. Rinku triggered a bit on the back foot and eased a pull towards deep square leg for a four.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full, around the off. Gaikwad clips it towards mid wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside the off. Rinku scythes it behind point towards the deep fielder go off the mark.
Rinku Singh is the new man in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Good length delivery, outside the off stump. Suryakumar drives off the front foot and catches on the outside edge back to the keeper. He plays the wrong line and walks back for just a single. Ben Dwarshuis dragged SKY on the front foot to play it and got the sweet fruit.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery, turns in at the middle and leg. Suryakumar wrists it towards long on.
The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat next.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fuller around the middle and leg. Iyer miscues the loft towards the fielder at long on. Chris Green won't miss a regulation chance and grasps it firmly. India's no.3 walks back to the hut in quick time.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery at the middle and leg. Iyer weighs back and pushes it towards right of long on for a brace.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery, around the middle and leg. Iyer wrists it between deep mid wicket and deep square leg for a double.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery, spins into the batter who pushes it with soft hands towards right of long on for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside the off. The batter opens it towards square on the off side for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller than a length delivery at the stumps. Gaiwkad pushes it towards long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full at the middle and leg. Iyer flicks it towards backward square leg and gets a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full at the stumps. Gaikwad bunts it towards long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around the off stump. Iyer jabs it towards the right of long on for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) No run. Tad shortish near the fourth stump. Iyer pushes it to the left of the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length at the middle and leg stump. Pushed towards mid on for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Short of a length over the stumps. Jaiswal weighs back for the pull but fails to time the execution on this one. He fails to ride the bounce and ends up offering a catch to Ben McDermott. the fielder running from square leg. Aaron Hardie gives Australia their first breakthrough.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside the off. Punched off the back foot towards cover.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery at the middle and leg. Pushed to mid on for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length over the stumps. Gaikwad ducks underneath the bounce.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short of a length, much outside the off. Gaikwad leaves it to the keeper. Wide called.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside the off stump. Jaiswal cuts it late towards deep backward point for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardie gets belted down the ground for a boundary now. Fuller than a length near the off. Jaiswal picks the length and tonks it down straight as an arrow.
