India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up and on off. Jitesh Sharma drives it to long off for a single to retain the strike. An expensive over from Chris Green.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Chris Green tosses it up and outside off. Jitesh Sharma tries to play it down the ground but is beaten.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ANOTHER ONE! Chris Green pitches it up and outside off. Jitesh Sharma carves it over covers with good timing. The ball sails away into the stands for another maximum.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss from Chris Green on off. Jitesh Sharma slaps it straight in front but unlucky for him it has hit the umpire. He apologizes and looks like the umpire is fine.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUNISHED! Chris Green goes too full and on leg. Jitesh Sharma slogs it with power over deep square leg all the way into the stands for his first maximum. He will gain some confidence from it.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Rinku Singh drives it to mid off for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Tanveer Sangha drops it short and on off. Jitesh Sharma defends it well off his back foot for a dot to end the over.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Close! Tanveer Sangha pitches it up and on the toes. Jitesh Sharma flicks it just wide of short mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle. Rinku Singh flicks it to mid-wicket for one run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off. Jitesh Sharma punches it to deep mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
Jitesh Sharma walks out to bat.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tanveer Sangha has the last laugh! He bowls floats it up and turning outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes on his front foot looking to go inside out but caught a thick outside edge sending it towards Ben Dwarshuis at short third. He completes a safe catch and the dangerous-looking Ruturaj Gaikwad has to depart.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! Tanveer Sangha is welcomed back with a boundary. He bowls it full and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad rocks back and cut it in the gap through point all the way to the fence for a fine boundary.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Ben Dwarshuis has been punished. He bowled it on length and angled in on the pads. Rinku Singh decided that he had been respectable long enough as he danced down the ground and muscled it all the way over long on for a humongous maximum to end the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Again bowled on the good length angling on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it to deep point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and over off. Rinku Singh plays it late and guides it to third man for one run more.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the good length and over middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad pats it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! Ben Dwarshuis goes a bit full and on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad picks it up beautifully over mid off. The ball bounces before crossing the fence for four runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On length and over off. Rinku Singh punches it to long on for a single to get to the other end.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on the off pole. Rinku Singh rocks back and cuts it towards deep point for one run to finish the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish again this time on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad carves it to deep point and gets an easy single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on the pads. Rinku Singh nudges it to square leg for one run.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Matthew Short pitches it up and on leg. Rinku Singh changes hands and executes the switch hit to perfection. He muscles the ball over deep point all the way into the stands for a maximum.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on middle. Rinku Singh drives it back to the left of the bowler who executes a well stop.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad slogs it to deep square leg for a single to get to the other end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one and short of length. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a solo to keep the strike in the next over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends off his front foot.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad pats it to mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to flick it but the ball rolls away nicking his pads. The batters cross for one leg bye.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle and leg. Rinku Singh nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up and on off. Rinku Singh blocks it solidly back to the bowler.
