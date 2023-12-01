India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (1 Run) Leg bye.
A huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down. The bowler, Aaron Hardie seems very confident and skipper Matthew Wade does opt for the review. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside leg.
0.5 over (0 Run) On the hard length and just outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches it to cover but is collected by the fielder. Good fielding and even better bowling.
0.4 over (0 Run) A bit short and over middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal stands back and punches it to mid off for another dot ball.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the good length again. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it now to the cover-point region but fails to find the gap. Three dots in a row.
0.2 over (0 Run) On length and on the off pole. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it down to the fielder at mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Beauty! Aaron Hardie goes full just shaping on the inside. Yashasvi Jaiswal swings hard but is beaten by the swing. Good start by Hardie.
We are all set for the match to begin! The umpires are now out in the middle and the players of Australia are taking their places on the field. The Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad also stride out to the middle. Aaron Hardie has been surprisingly handed the new ball and he is raring to go. Let's play...
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik is pitchside. He is joined by Matthew Hayden who starts by saying that one needs to know how much is enough and the wicket is nice and hard with a layer of grass on it. Adds that the ground dimensions are 74 meters uniformly but still it is a solid wicket and dew will play a role. Kartik adds the dew will intensify at around 8 pm IST.
The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav says they would have loved to bowl first but he doesn't mind batting first. Says the wicket looks good and it is the first T20I being played here so he is excited. Informs that they have four changes in total.
Matthew Wade, the captain of Australia says that he will bowl first. Mentions that there are five changes in the squad due to the players going back to Australia. He adds that the selectors and the coaching staff helped him a lot in this series and ends by saying he looks forward to this match.
Australia (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe (In for Glenn Maxwell), Travis Head, Ben McDermott (In for Josh Inglis), Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short (In for Marcus Stoinis), Matthew Wade (C/WK), Ben Dwarshuis (In for Kane Richardson), Chris Green (On debut) (In for Nathan Ellis), Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (In for Ishan Kishan), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (In for Tilak Varma) (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar (In for Arshdeep Singh), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar (In for Prasidh Krishna).
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and have elected to BOWL first.
Australia too have a new-look side, yet again, as Maxwell, Inglis and Stoinis have flown home and the likes of Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe and Chris Green have been included in the squad. They have a bit of momentum with the win in the previous game but given the chopping and changing of the playing XI, we have seen some patchy cricket from the Aussies. However, Jason Behrendorff has stood head and shoulders above the rest and his bowling will once again be key for the touring side. Can Australia level the series? Or will the inexperience of not playing in sub-continental conditions cost them dearly? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have had a couple of additions to the side with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar coming in and Mukesh Kumar also returning to the side after his marriage. But whether they come straight into the playing XI remains to be seen and if so, who does India bench? The batting, in general, has fired and they have put more than 200 runs on the board in all the previous three games. The key for Suryakumar Yadav and co will be to tighten up the bowling a bit and get that series-clinching third win.
Hello and a warm welcome to one and all! We are in Raipur for the fourth T20I between India and Australia. The hosts currently lead the five-match series 2-1, but the Aussies pulled off a remarkable run chase in the previous game thanks to some Glenn Maxwell magic and will look to convert the momentum into a series-levelling win.
... MATCH DAY ...
