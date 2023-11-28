India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run. Full, quick at the off peg. Stoinis works back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary after a brisk period. Full and flighted outside the off. Stoinis reaches the pitch of the ball using the front foot and times the drive past the extra cover region for a four. Long off fails to cover up to his left.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside the off. Glenn Maxwell scythes it to deep point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Back of a length, drifting down the leg. Flicked off the pads towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run. Length and outside the off. Cut away to point.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full, slider near the off stump. Stoinies goes for the sweep and gets beaten onto the pads.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, outside the off. Stoinis drives off the front foot towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length, at the middle and off. Stoinis pushes it to the off side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slower, at the stumps off a length. Stoinis plays back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish, at the off and middle. Pulled towards deep mid wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length at the off. Flatbats back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, at the middle and leg, flicked towards square of mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 23 runs off this over. Maxwell shows what he his capable of! Back of a length over the middle and leg. The batter gets across and glances it over deep backward square leg for a six.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length over the stumps. Maxwell gets his eyes inside the line and whips the blade over the keeper towards fine of fine leg.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Makes full use of the free-hit! Vintage Glenn Maxwell on the show. Fuller than a length around the off. Heaves it off the middle of the bat over deep mid wicket.
7.4 overs (1 Run) No ball! Back of a length at the stumps. Flicks it to mid-wicket. A no ball has been called due to Prasidh Krishna overstepping at the landing area. Free-hit follows.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length at the stumps. Flicks it towards square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length at the leg stick. Glanced towards deep backward square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length over the middle and leg. Glenn Maxwell pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a four.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Googly on a length at the woods. Clipped to backward square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, googly at the middle stump. Stoinis nurdles it across the line for a solo.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short of a length, drifting down the leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery at the wickets. Clipped towards mid wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, googly at the legs. Flicked it to square leg for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in for Australia.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up!!! Good length delivery, drifts into the batter and beats the inside edge of the bat. It was the slider from Bishnoi that came in quickly after pitching. Josh Inglis did not pick up the length and played for the wrong'un and didn't enough time to fend it and had to watch the ball clatter onto the wooden sets. b Ravi Bishnoi.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and near the off. Driven towards the cover region for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi (1-0-13-0) is back in the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length near the off. Dabs it towards short third man and wanted a single. A direct hit was made by short third man but Inglis returned back in time.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, shaped in at the off. Opens the bat face and guides it towards backward point for a single.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat next.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air and taken! Short of a length at the fourth stump line. Head goes for the pull and incurs the top edge here. The ball skies up and Ravi Bishnoi at short fine leg settles underneath for a regulation chance. A huge wicket for the hosts as the Player of the Match from the 2023 World Cup semi-final and final trudges off the field. c Ravi Bishnoi b Avesh Khan.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length over the fourth stump. Head stays in the crease, waits and upper cuts it towards fine of third man for a four.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over the fourth stump. Inglis taps with soft hands and sets off for a single. The ball was almost rolling towards the stumps but evaded past.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg stump, called a wide.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length outside the off stump. Inglis opens the bat face late and steers it towards fine of short third.
