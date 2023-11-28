India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Length and wide outside the off. Suryakumar Yadav stretches out to get some meat but ends up with the toe end back to the virtual silly point region. Ellis chases and denies the run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over the fourth stump. Gaikwad waits for it, taps on top of the bounce by slightly closing the bat face towards right of mid on for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside the off. Gaikwad miscues the pull and gets the under edge back to the strip in front.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside the off. Dabs it towards short third and sets off for a risky single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) How good is that? Not the fancy stroke but an orthodox one from the book of the Indian skipper. Fuller at the middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav presses forward and drives it back down the line. The ball rockets straight down the ground as an arrow.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Ellis from over the wicket. Back of a length and outside the off. Surya cuts and gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and around the off. Pulled it towards right of long on for a couple of runs.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) Sensational use of the feet from Gaikwad. Full and flighted outside the off. The batter steps down the ground, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it towards sweeper cover for a four.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, quicker and outside the off. Gaikwad stretches out for the cut and finds point fielder.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shade short outside the off, same leggie. Surya cuts it to square on the off side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery, leg break at the middle and off. Surya drives from inside the line to cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and tossed up at the stumps. Wrists it towards left of long on for a solo.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes the length up near the off. Driven to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside the off. Surya throws his hands at it and gets the outside half of the bat. The ball was in the air for a while and fell short of Glenn Maxwell at deep point.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE RUNS! Back of a length, slanting down the leg peg. Suryakumar Yadav times the flick nicely and places this to the right of deep backward square leg fielder for a four.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) Fuller than a length well outside the off. Surya waits for the ball and square drives it past the diving fielder running from deep point. Cross-seam delivery from the bowler, no movement and the batter makes use of the offered room for a four.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside the off. Gaikwad pulls in front of mid wicket for a solo.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Hardie from over the wicket. Length and much wide outside the off. Suryakumar Yadav plays and gets the thickish underedge towards fine leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up near the fourth stump. Driven off the front foot to mid off.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) Surya and his brilliance continues! Shortish at the fourth stump line. Suryakumar Yadav waits for the leg-break and works on the bit of width outside the off. He uppishly cuts it fine of short third and helps the ball land onto the cushions.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Impressive!! Length delivery, slower through the air near the off stump. Grip and turn away from the batter, beats the outside edge as Suryakumar Yadav looked to drive.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, leg-break outside the off. Gaikwad rocks back and cuts it to point for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and floated at the fourth, a leg break. Suryakumar Yadav gets an inside edge on the attempted drive towards backward square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) Negative line delivery gets the required treatment. Full and flighted down the leg stump. Surya does not shy away from sweeping it past the short fine leg fielder for a four.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten on the inside edge. Length delivery around the fifth stump. The ball zips in to beat the inside edge of the bat as Gaikwad looks to drive on the up.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full at the off stump. Driven to cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside the off. Ruturaj Gaikwad miscues the pull towards square leg.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) Cracking shot!! Fuller than a length at the off stump line. Ruturaj Gaikwad waits for the ball and punches it straight past the bowler for a four. Bisects the fielders at mid off and mid on nicely and watches the outfield do the rest.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length around the fifth stump. Extra purchase off the surface and the Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the bat face towards point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten!! Good length delivery, angled across the right hander who looks to play inside the line and gets whiskered past the outside edge.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 81/3. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.