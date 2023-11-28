India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
In conversation!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell is turning the game on its head. Banged into the pitch around the fourth stump line. The batter waited for it, looked to slap but immediately changed his mind and sliced it towards deep backward point for a four.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IT'S A BIG SHOW IN GUWAHATI! Length and outside the off stump line. Width on offering outside the off. Glenn Maxwell goes deep inside the crease and sways it over the deep cover-point fielder for a six. Rinku Singh at the edge of the boundary ropes could only watch it sail over.
19.2 overs (1 Run) In the air and just short of sweeper cover. Full and wide outside the off, angled across the southpaw. Wade mistimes the slice and gets just a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start to the final over for the Aussies! Short ball, off-cutter over the middle and leg. Wade middles the swivel pull over the backward square leg region for a four.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl the final over. It is going right down to the wire. Can Krishna defend 20 runs? Let's find out. Also, due to the slow over rate India have one less boundary rider which could make a massive difference.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Length and angling down leg. It was flatter and Maxwell missed on the reverse sweep. Ishan Kishan misses to grab the ball behind the stumps and the cork flurries towards the ropes for four byes.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside the off. Wade miscues the drag towards left of the bowler for a single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MAXIMO! Full and around the fifth stump line. Wade gets the space to go down the ground and times it off the middle of the bat. It was in the slot and Wade gets the desired result on the free-hit.
18.4 overs (1 Run) No ball! Fuller than a length, wide outside the off. Wade tries to inside out and gets beaten on the outside edge. The keeper whipped the bails in a jiffy but the umpire signals it wide. The TV umpire has been referred to. Flat line on Ultraedge as the ball swirls through the willow. The umpire observes that the collection of the ball from the keeper was not fully behind the stumps. Marginally before the poles. And so, it gets converted into a no ball. A free hit on queue.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A terrific start to the over from Australia. Length and wide outside the off. Wade initially made a tad room but managed to get enough on the slam over extra cover for a four. Suryakumar Yadav did leap and try to catch the ball but it wasn't enough.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish at the midriff. Wade miscues the pull towards deep backward square leg for a brace.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!!! Axar from around the wicket in the 19th over. Full and quick outside the off. Wade makes room and slaps it past right of long off for a four. Ravi Bishnoi there did dive forward but could not pull it inside the field of play.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside the off. The batter goes for a big swing across the line and gets beaten. Frustration in the face of Maxwell.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and leaps up too much to be called a wide.
17.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED IT! Dear me!! Would've been a fantastic catch if Surya had grabbed it. Full and keeps it wide of the batter. Wade looks to thump hard and finds Suryakumar Yadav leaping to his left and almost making the catch at extra cover. The ball just spilled off his palm as the body struck on the ground.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Mixes up with the pace-off delivery wide outside the off stump. Maxwell loses his bottom hand on the intended slog and finds a single as the ball fell just short of long on fielder.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length into the pitch and around the off. Maxwell goes for a wild slog and gets beaten on the inside edge.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower one at the fourth stump. Maxwell manages to flick it towards the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on for a brace.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full at the off stump from over the wicket. Wade miscues the lofted shot over point for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around the middle stump. Wade looks to scoop it and finds a single down fine leg.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside the off. Maxwell sways it towards deep cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched further up, angling in at the southpaw. Wade plays this one towards long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller at the fourth stump, made almost a yorker as Maxwell walked down the ground. He drives it to long off for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Maxwell at his best in Guwahati. Full and around the off stump. In the slot from the bowler and the Big Show pummels it over the cow corner fence for a six.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Arshdeep Singh's slower one gets pumped over the deep square leg ropes. Full and around the fifth stump. Glenn Maxwell gets across the line sits on both knees and manages to whip this one over the ropes. Wristy bottom hand at its best!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up at the fifth stump. Driven towards sweeper cover for single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide outside the off. Maxwell sits there and tries to stretch out at the line of the ball. He manages to get some bat and slaps the ball, past the diving fielder and scurrys towards deeper extra cover ropes.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and near the fourth stump line. Maxwell mistimes the whip towards right of long on for a couple.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside the off. Maxwell shuffles across for the scoop and gets beaten again.
A slight halt in the play as Glenn Maxwell has asked for the scrubber to scrub off the mud from under his shoes. The outfield is pretty wet and he wouldn't want to take any chances of slipping. All good now and play can continue.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside the off. Maxwell went for the reverse sweep and got beaten.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of the screws! Full and straight at the off stump. Maxwell times the flick perfectly and sails the ball over the park, into the stands over deep mid wicket.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 223, are 225/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.