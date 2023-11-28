India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
That was fast and furious! What a brilliant batting display especially from the opening batter from Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad! After being under pressure for most of the innings, it was a game for the Indians to steal back in the latter half. A fine century and some aggressive batting from his teammates made sure that India reached a mammoth total of 222.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) Four! A four to end the over now. In the slot at the off stump. Gaikwad gets it in the slot and pummels it in the gap between deep mid wicket and long on for a four. A massive 30 runs come off the final over and Maxwell gets absolutely thumped in his 100th T20I match. India finish with 222/3 on the board!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) Six! Thwarted again!! Length delivery at the stumps an the batter picks it early and smahes it own the ground for a six. Gaikwad is teeing off Maxwell in this over.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) Six! BIGGIE!!!! Fuller one at the stumps. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets the gift and whops it over the right of long on region for a huge six. This is some ball-striking from Gaikwad.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg stump line. The batter goes for a big hoick and misses it. Wade is not happy.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full at the stumps. Turns it towards the mid wicket region and sets off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery near the off. Gaikwad miscues the heave in front of deep mid wicket fielder for a single. Missed out on the free hit.
19.2 overs (5 Runs) No ball and Four! Length delivery outside the off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad times the smash down the ground for a four. Oh eh! The siren buzz up and it will be a no-ball due to overstepping. Free-hit to follow.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MARVELLOUS!! Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his maiden T20 ton in Guwahati. What a sensational and mature knock it has been! Good length at the stumps and the batter heaves it over the right of the long-on region for a biggie. A century off only 52 balls, an evening to cherish for the young man!
18.6 overs (2 Runs) JUST SHORT! Full and wide outside the off, angled across the southpaw. Varma mistimes the slice aerially towards the sweeper fielder who steamed in but failed to reach it. The ball landed in front of him and then spilled off. Couple of runs for India.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length over the stumps. Varma winds up and pulls it towards the deep backward square leg region for a four. He finally gets one off the screws. After a boundary check the TV umpire decides that the ball dropped inside the ropes.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Not the fine connection as Gaikwad was making a few minutes back. Good length delivery outside the off. Varma shuffles across the line and fails to neat the timing on the ramp. Gets a couple.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, slower one outside the off. Varma goes for a wild hoick and gets beaten on the outside edge. He is struggling to score quickly.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Good length outside the off. Gaikwad dabs it late to backward point.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller than a length at the off peg. Varma miscues the slog to deep mid wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide again! Full and just outside the tramline on the off. Varma looks to open the bat face but gets beaten. Wade is not happy.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and wide outside the off, violates the guidelines for a legal delivery.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) The bowler finds himself lucky this time as the ball does not go past the ropes. Thanks to the deep backward square leg fielder who ran a long way to block the ball. Full and outside the off from the bowler. Gaikwad went for a carbon copy of the previous execution. Just a couple.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a GAIKWAD SPECIAL! Full and much outside the off stump line. The Maharashtra batter triggers across the line, bends low, and times the broom over the long leg region for a maximum. Not much power but sheer timing.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside the off. The batter shuffles across the line for the whip of the blade and misses it.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And this time straight over the umpire's head!! Full, at the stumps. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a bit deep inside the crease early and prods forward to time the lofted drive straight down the ground for a four. Hardie can feel the heat.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short of a length over the sixth stump line. Ruturaj Gaikwad winds up to get inside the line and whoops it over the deep square leg region for yet another maximum.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length and wide outside the off. Just outside the tramline and has been signaled a wide.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Full and straight, pace-on at the off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets it in his arc and tonks it down the ground over long off for a six.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller at the stumps and the batter pushes it to mid on for a quick single. End of a sensational spell from the lanky pacer.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over the leg stump. Pulled towards square leg region for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Overcooks the yorker at the leg. Gaikwad closed his bat face early and got the leading edge towards long off for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and much outside the off. Pushed to mid off for single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over the fourth stump. Gaikwad pulls early on the slower one and fetches a single down long on.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery at the middle and leg. Gaikwad goes for the wild slog and miscues it towards cow corner for a couple.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and wide outside the off. Dragged it to deep mid wicket for a solo.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over the leg stump line. Slower again! Varma miscues the pull to deep backward square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, off-cutter over the fourth stump. Varma swings for the pull early and misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back at the fourth stump. Miscues the slog towards long on for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside the off. Tries to dab the slower one, mistimes the ball to backward point for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, slower at the stumps. Flicked to square leg for a single.
