India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, banged in short over middle and leg, Glenn Maxwell gets inside the line and pulls it down to fine leg for a run.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that is a shot and a half and FIFTY IS UP FOR MAXWELL! On a good length and outside off, Glenn Maxwell gets in position for the reverse hit and ends up reverse-lapping it over the third man fence for a maximum. The job is not done yet for Maxwell and Australia need a lot more from him.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Brings out the slower one now, full and outside off, Glenn Maxwell tries to back away and slap it away but is undone by the lack of pace.
14.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Matthew Wade frees his arms but only manages to drive it square through cover-point for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and angles it on a length from outside off, Glenn Maxwell hits it on the up to deep cover and picks up a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, fired across the left-hander, Matthew Wade watches it well and lets it through to the keeper.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, sliding it onto middle, Glenn Maxwell plays it with soft hands and in front of mid-wicket for one more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the leg peg, Matthew Wade gets down and plays the lap sweep toward fine leg for a single.
The skipper, Matthew Wade walks out with his team in a spot of bother.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and that's brilliant captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav. Ravi Bishnoi bowls this one on a length around off with the ball sliding on, just a touch slower as well. David gets a big stride forward and looks to block but does so with hard hands. The ball goes off the higher part of the bat and straight to Suryakumar Yadav at cover. The skipper takes an easy catch and holding one over of Bishnoi for David has worked wonders for India as the latter departs for a golden duck.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and quick outside off, well over 100 clicks and this is just eased through covers for one more.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quicker and flatter, pushed well wide of the off stump, left alone for a wide.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A real gift! This is dragged down on middle and leg, Glenn Maxwell gets in a good position and pulls it off the back foot past short fine leg for a boundary.
Tim David is the new man in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel ends Marcus Stoinis' miserable stay at the crease and Australia are now four down. Axar slows it up ever so slightly and floats this one up on a shorter length around middle. Stoinis backs away to open up the off side and muscle it away but ends up slicing it to the left of Suryakumar Yadav at cover. The Indian skipper makes no mistake and Stoinis has to depart.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away past point for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Good work in the deep! Quicker one angled into the batter, Glenn Maxwell slogs it away in between long on and deep mid-wicket. Bishnoi slides in from long on and then Rinku Singh tidies up to keep it down to a brace.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and the length is also pulled back, Glenn Maxwell misses the cut and lets out another frustrating grunt.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Glenn Maxwell keeping Australia in it! Another one that slides in but this time it is full and in the hitting arc. Maxwell moves past the leg stump and clobbers it over long on for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and sliding onto middle, Marcus Stoinis heaves it without much timing down to long on and collects a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Hard length around off, punched away in front of extra cover for a quick single. The 50 of the stand comes up between these two.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets this one away though! Short and wide, standing up for the batter, Marcus Stoinis rocks back a bit and punches it square through covers for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) No foot movement and Marcus Stoinis is looking out of nick here. Fuller in length on the fifth stump line, Stoinis stays rooted to the crease and looks to play away from the body but is beaten past the outside edge.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in over middle, Glenn Maxwell looks to pull it off the back foot but mistimes it down through mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Oh, that could have been catastrophic! Good length on off, Marcus Stoinis backs away and mistimes the flat-batted shot to the left of mid off and sets off for the single. Glenn Maxwell though is caught ball-watching but Suryakumar Yadav misses the shy at the striker's end and Maxwell survives.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Charges in and bowls it on a hard length on middle, slanting it in, Marcus Stoinis gets cramped for room and has to just block it out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Axar Patel after getting hit for a boundary off the very first ball. This is floated up on a length around off, Glenn Maxwell gets it in position to play the switch hit over backward point but fails to connect.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it short over the stumps, Marcus Stoinis pushes it down past mid on for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted once again, fuller and outside off, Marcus Stoinis looks to drive it away but miscues it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted one outside off, Glenn Maxwell leans forward and pushes it down to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Loops this one up full and outside off, sliding it in, Glenn Maxwell looks for the cover drive but misses out and lets out a grunt as well.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is floated up on a shorter length and well outside off, Glenn Maxwell waits on it and cuts it well in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
