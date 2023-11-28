India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tanveer Sangha with another fullish delivery outside off. Tilak Varma is beaten as he tries to slice it. A good ball to end the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up and on middle. Tilak Varma sends it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad punches it on the off side for a single to get to the other end.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX NOW! What a shot! Tanveer Sangha bowls it full and on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad plays the inside-out shot over covers. The shot is timed well and it sails away into the stands for a biggie.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! Tanveer Sangha pitches it up and on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad sweeps it in the gap behind square with good timing. The ball reaches the fence for four runs.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short again and on the off pole. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it but to the fielder at point.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary to end the over and 19 runs come off it! Aaron Hardie pitches it on the hard length and on leg. Tilak Varma pulls it away with good balance wide of short fine leg. The ball races away to the ropes for four runs to bring Aaron Hardie's struggle to an end.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide again! Too short this time from Aaron Hardie. He attempted a bouncer but it was way over Tilak Varma's head and rightly called a wide.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad miscues it to third man and takes a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR Ruturaj Gaikwad! He is on fire! Aaron Hardie drops it short and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad stands tall and gets on top of it pulling it away in the gap through deep mid-wicket for a cracking boundary. Back-to-back fifties for the youngster.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Aaron Hardie is missing his line as he replicates the previous ball. This one was also wide outside off and called a wide.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Errs in line! Aaron Hardie goes very full but outside the tram lines on the off side. Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves it alone as the umpire signals a wide.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Aaron Hardie goes full and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches for it and drives it beautifully through covers. The ball races away to the fence for four runs and Gaikwad has shifted gears really quickly here.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) On length and straight on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad nudges it to mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On length and down the leg side. Tilak Varma pulls it to fine leg for a single to get to the other end.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Tanveer Sangha goes even shorter this time outside off Ruturaj Gaikwad slaps it over cover. The ball runs away to the fence for back-to-back boundaries to end the over. What a way to release the pressure.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Tanveer Sangha with a short ball and on the off pole. Ruturaj Gaikwad stands back and pulls it away well over the in-field and in the gap wide of long on. The ball races away to the fence for a fine four runs.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle. Tilak Varma nudges it away to mid-wicket for one more run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Errs in line. Tanveer Sangha goes full and outside off. Tilak Varma leaves it alone as the umpire signals a wide.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and outside off. Tilak Varma guides it to the fielder at point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back and punches it to mid-wicket for another single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Tilak Varma sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third of the over! Kane Richardson drops it short and over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad plays it late and gets on top of the bounce well. He cuts it through the gap at point with sweet timing. The ball races away to the fence for four more runs to end a very expensive over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it to the fielder at point for a much-needed dot ball.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off. Tilak Varma guides it to third man for one run to get off the mark.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Opens up his arms for this one! Kane Richardson goes fuller and outside off. Tilak Varma waits for it and plays it late slicing it in the gap through point. The ball races away to the fence rapidly for the second boundary of the over.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the hard length this time outside off. Tilak Varma blocks it from his crease.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Kane Richardson drops it short but on the leg stump. Tilak Varma pulls it away over short fine leg all the way racing to the fence for a fine boundary.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Aaron Hardie goes short and over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad brings out the pull shot again this time with better timing and placement. The ball races away in the gap and to the fence near deep square leg for four runs.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish now and on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it well in the gap at deep square leg as the batters run a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the off stump. Tilak Varma guides it to deep point for a solo.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short and over off. Tilak Varma blocks it on the off side safely.
Tilak Varma is the new batter in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Aaron Hardie gets his maiden T20I wicket and it is the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav who has to depart. Hardie bowls it on the hard length and over off and middle but takes a bit of pace off it. Suryakumar Yadav tries to play his scoop shot but is unable to get inside the line of the ball and gets an outer edge sending the ball to Matthew Wade behind the stumps who takes a clean catch. A very important wicket for Australia.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad slices it to deep point for one run.
