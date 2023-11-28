India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A gentle full toss on the pads, Travis Head flicks it off his legs and wide of short fine leg to end the over with a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, not too full and on off stump, Travis Head presses halfway forward and pushes it to mid off.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Josh Inglis gets on the back foot and on top of the bounce before punching it to deep cover for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, hello! Fullish length around off, angling away, Josh Inglis simply walks across the stumps and picks it up before scooping it down to fine leg for a boundary. Straight into the action Inglis and the 50 is up for Australia.
Josh Inglis is the new man in.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Finally, some respite for India as Arshdeep Singh finds the breakthrough. Comes from over the wicket and serves it on a shortish length around off, angling it across the right-hander. Aaron Hardie gives the charge and looks to heave it over wide long on but only manages to get a thick outside edge. Ishan Kishan moves to his right and gobbles up the chance as Australia lose their first wicket.
4.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and angled in at the toes, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball and flicks it away down to deep backward square leg for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a dot and just 6 off the over, a much better one for India. Short and wide, hitting the deck hard, Aaron Hardie goes after it but only connects with thin air.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gives the charge and gets it over the infield! This is banged in a bit short around off, Aaron Hardie comes forward and is able to lift the ball over covers with brute force for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mixing up the length here as he bowls it a touch fuller again, angling it in from outside off. Aaron Hardie looks to whack it away over mid-wicket but misses it completely.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and wide, a bit too wide though and the umpire signals a wide.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Goes fuller now and bowls it in the channel around off, angling it in a bit. Aaron Hardie looks to stay back and run it down to third man but is beaten past the outside edge.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard again and bowls it around off, Aaron Hardie winds up for the slog but flat -bats it on the bounce to the man at mid on.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a hard length and angles this one across the left-hander, Travis Head backs away and looks to fetch and heave it across the line but miscues it behind square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smartly done by Aaron Hardie! Hardie backs away early and Bishnoi tries to slow it up, Hardie waits and goes into out through the gap at covers and picks up another boundary. 15 off Bishnoi's first over!
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Just drags the length back a touch and bowls the wrong'un around middle, Hardie misses the drive and the ball deflects off the pads past short third man. They get a couple of leg byes.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Drags this one short and down the leg side, lucky for Bishnoi that Aaron Hardie missed the easy pick-up shot over short fine leg. A wide is called though.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Floats it up a bit around off, Aaron Hardie goes for the slog but gets it off the inner half of the bat toward deep square leg for another brace.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fires this one in full on middle, Aaron Hardie drills it hard but straight to mid on.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) The big wrong'un, flatter and quicker, turning in from outside off, Hardie cuts it off the back foot in front of point and picks up a couple of runs.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aaron Hardie finally gets to face a ball and gets off the mark with a boundary as well. A loosener from Ravi Bishnoi though as he bowls a juicy full toss outside off. Hardie hammers it away wide of mid off and past the diving long off fielder for a boundary.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The end result is simply the same! This is pitched up a bit on the stumps, Travis Head takes the front leg out of the way and hammers it flat back over the bowler's head to make it 16 runs in the over, just the start Australia needed.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three! Short and wide, there to be hit, Head backs away yet again and slaps it straight through cover-point for four more runs.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! Too full on the leg peg, Travis Head stays deep and is able to clear the front leg before whipping it away in front of mid-wicket for a second boundary in the over.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Head looks to cut it behind point but ends up chopping it to backward point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Much better line! Hard length again over middle and off, Travis Head looks to back away and hammer it over the off side but is well beaten by the pace and bounce.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped away! Hard length to start with, outside off, Travis Head backs away but manages to find enough power to lift the back leg and hit it well wide of mid off for a boundary.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Goes full and wide, swinging it away from the arc, Travis Head backs away and has to really reach for it. Head toe-ends it to the left of mid off for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it around off, the ball bounces a bit extra this time, Travis Head looks to cut but miscues it to point.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Too wide again from Arshdeep! Pitched up outside off, Travis Head frees his arms and goes after it, doesn't get it off the screws but more than enough to get it over covers and find the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length again, on middle and leg and angling in, Travis Head hangs back and watchfully blocks it out.
0.2 over (0 Run) A stifled appeal and nothing more! Good length on middle, swinging the ball into the left-hander this time, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball but is caught on the crease and gets hit on the pads.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Flailed away and Travis Head is up and running! Arshdeep Singh steams in from over the wicket and serves a full and wide one, swinging it away. Head goes hard after it and the ball flies off the outside edge down to third man for a boundary.
