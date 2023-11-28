India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Matthew Wade b Jason Behrendorff.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short and quick outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't attempt a shot and lets the keeper collect it.
Jason Behrendorff to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Kane Richardson drops it short and just over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball catches an edge as it rolls away to the third man fence for the second boundary of the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short again this time over leg. Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it towards the fielder at deep fine leg. The batters take a single.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Kane Richardson goes a bit short and over middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal stays in the crease and pulls it away with sweet timing in the gap through mid-wicket for a fine boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Much better this time as Kane Richardson bowls it fuller and just outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal swings hard but it beaten again.
0.3 over (1 Run) Wide again! Kane Richardson is missing his line as he bowls this one swinging way outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to hit it down the ground but misses out by the swing.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Errs in line again! Kane Richardson bowls it on length but it swings away from the leg stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves it alone and Matthew Wade manages to get a glove to stop it from running to the fence. Two wides given as the batters take a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Beaten! Kane Richardson bowls it on the hard length and outside the off stump swinging back in. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to reach for it but is beaten on the inside edge by the prodigious swing.
0.1 over (1 Run) A bit shorter now and over off. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single to get off the mark.
0.1 over (1 Run) Starts off with a wide! Kane Richardson bowls it on length and nipping away from the left-hander. Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
All in readiness for the third T20I to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Australia. It will be the pairing of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings for India. Kane Richardson has the new ball in hand and will look to get it swinging. Just the one slip in place, let's play...
Suryakumar Yadav says that they are happy to bat first. He adds that he has instructed his team not to do anything different and to stick to the game plan. He mentions that Mukesh Kumar has his marriage scheduled so he is replaced by Avesh Khan in the squad.
Matthew Wade says they will bowl first and adds that it doesn't matter much with the dew. Mentions that they aren't a hundred percent sure but it is already pretty wet out here. Adds that they have played good cricket in the first two games but need to tidy up in a few areas and they expect it to be a close contest. Informs that they have quite a few changes with the likes of Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson, and Jason Behrendorff coming into the playing XI.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head (In for Matthew Short), Aaron Hardie (In for Steven Smith), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C / WK), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff (In for Sean Abbott), Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson (In for Adam Zampa).
India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan (In for Mukesh Kumar), Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Australia. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside and he says that it is a pretty big ground excess of 70 metres on all sides. He adds that this is expected to be a high-scoring venue as well. Hayden is also with Dasgupta and he adds that dew will play an important role on this ground. He mentions that there isn't a lot of grass on the pitch and it is a black soil pitch and the new ball is expected to swing around in both the innings.
India on the other hand is playing some good cricket with the youngsters stepping up in crucial moments. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are brilliant at the top followed by Ishan Kishan and the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav who have found their rhythm perfectly in this format. Tilak Varma will have to find his form back but the way Rinku Singh is powering the innings at the end will not put him much under pressure. The batters are exceeding all expectations but the bowlers are handling the pressure equally well. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi have been bowling brilliantly and taking wickets at crucial times supported by Mukesh Kumar who is also improving. India will give it their all to win this match and seal the series with two matches to go. Given that they have been at the top of the game in the last two matches they have the momentum in their favor. They will want to boost their confidence ahead of the series against South Africa in away conditions. Live action will take center stage shortly so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates of this exciting clash. Toss and team news to follow.
Australia has been put on the back foot since the series began. After a World Cup-winning campaign, they were carrying high expectations in the shorter format of the game as well. The batters did a great job posting a high total in the first game but the bowlers failed to defend it. The second game also was a nightmare for the Aussie bowlers as they were hit around the park. The form of Matthew Short at the top will be a topic of concern for the team but Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Matthew Wade are playing at the bottom will certainly boost the confidence in the dressing room. Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha are bowling well which is another good sign for the team. With the T20 World Cup coming in a few months the players need to perform well. It is a very crucial match for Australia to win in order to keep the series alive.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. The India vs Australia T20I series now moves towards the eastern part of the country, Guwahati for the 3rd match. This is expected to be another thrilling contest between these two giants.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.2 overs, India are 14/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.