India vs Australia, 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end but another massive over! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is cut past point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This lands safe. David is going after everything. A slower one outside off. He lifts it but it is more off the toe-end, it clears cover. A run taken.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OVER THE FENCE! Australia smashing their way back into the game. Takes full toll of the Free Hit. A full toss outside off, this is lofted over cover and it goes all the way.
9.3 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! MAKE THAT THREE IN THE OVER. IT IS A NO BALL TOO. 25 from the last 4 balls and a Free Hit coming up. On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and it races away.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THAT IS SMASHED! That was hit so hard. This is full and outside off, it is hammered over cover for a boundary.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! RAINING BOUNDARIES NOW! Short and on middle, David pulls it behind square on the leg side. This races away.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN A ROW! STAND AND DELIVER! This is the googly again. Stoinis stands tall and slams it over the long on fence. Just the kind of over Australia needed.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! STOINIS POWER! This is right in his slot. Full and outside off, it lofts it over the long off fence.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, David looks to cut but chops it towards short third man.
8.1 overs (0 Run) The googly, this lands on middle and spins back in. David looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Prasidh does get the wicket but his line is still wayward and he leaks runs again. On the pads, Stoinis looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes down to the fine leg fence.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! REALLY GOOD PULL SHORT. Prasidh goes short again, Stoinis gets on top of the bounce and pulls it wide of deep square leg.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, David works it down to fine leg and takes one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Extra effort on that delivery. Short and outside off, left alone.
Tim David walks out to bat next.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a fine catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna has a wicket. This will make him feel really good. He has gone for plenty in the series so far but gets a big wicket. He bangs it short. This comes quite slow off the surface. Steven Smith looks to pull but it goes off the toe end towards deep square leg. Jaiswal runs to his right, dives and takes it.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Marcus Stoinis stays in his crease and punches it away through extra cover for just one more.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and angled into middle and leg, Marcus Stoinis stays back and gets behind the line to make the block.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another one on a hard length over off stump, Steven Smith shuffles across a touch and whips it using his wrists past square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length again, outside off this time, Marcus Stoinis crunches it off the back foot but straight to deep point for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and bowls it over the stumps, Marcus Stoinis gets behind the line and presents a dead bat at it.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length on the pads, Steven Smith neatly tucks it off his legs toward deep backward square leg and looks for two but is sent back by his partner. Just the single then.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This is quick and a touch full around off, turning away ever so slightly, Marcus Stoinis looks to drive at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel has the last laugh here and Australia in a spot of bother being three down inside the Powerplay. This is dropped slightly short around middle, the ball holds in the pitch as well, Glenn Maxwell makes a bit of room and looks for the big shot down the ground but ends up splicing it down to long on where Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a simple catch. Good, aggressive captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav as well.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and quick, darted at the pads, Glenn Maxwell still can't get that scoop/sweep away.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom, goes Maxwell and the 50 comes up for Australia as well. This is bowled on a length, flatter on middle, Maxwell makes room and goes through with the swat, hammering it over long on for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, over 102 clicks and angled down leg, Glenn Maxwell looks for the sweep behind square but misses out.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is fired in full and at the leg peg, Glenn Maxwell stays back and clears the front leg before thumping it over wide mid on for a boundary. Just got enough on that one Maxwell.
