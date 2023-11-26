India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Gaikwad takes one as he pushes it through covers.
9.5 overs (1 Run) That was quick! A good short one. He sees Kishan step out and bangs it halfway down. Kishan looks to pull but it goes off the splice again. It lands safe on the leg side for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though. Fuller and on middle, Gaikwad hits it hard back towards the bowler who sticks his hand out but it does not stay in. It goes to long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Bends his back on this one and goes short again. Kishan looks to pull but it goes off the splice towards deep mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Gaikwad works it through mid-wicket for one more.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded again! Short and around off, this is pulled wide of long on. David runs to his right, dives and stops it. Two taken.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! This holds in the surface. Kishan looks to cut this short one outside off but ends up chopping it on the off side.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short this time. This is slapped through covers for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Zampa gets away with that. Down the leg side. Kishan sweeps but to short fine leg. A little to the left and it would have been a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two it is! Gaikwad works it with soft hands towards the leg side. The weight on the shot is perfect and two is taken.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Drags his length back and also pushes it through. Kishan takes a step forward but then defends.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMPED DOWN THE GROUND! Way too full, right in the slot for Kishan. He hammers it down to the long off fence.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good comeback then by Sangha after bowling a half-tracker first up. On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
6.3 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Turn and bounce. It lands on leg, slightly slower. Gaikwad lunges and looks to defend but this turns away and goes past the outside edge.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Better! Flatter and on middle, defended.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good from Smith! Sangha does not start well. He goes short, Gaikwad pulls it through mid-wicket. Smith from long on, runs to his right from long on, dives and saves two.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a top Powerplay for India. Good length and on off, defended.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ellis gets his revenge. Jaiswal's entertaining knock comes to an end. We believe he has done his job. He has got his side off to a flier. He continues to go after the bowler. Ellis sticks to the outside the off line. Jaiswal slashes, this goes off a thick outside edge to short third man and Adam Zampa takes a sharp catch there. Can the Aussies build from this now?
Ishan Kishan walks in at number 3.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another extra. Ellis goes for the slower one but it does not come out right. It is very wide outside off. Left alone. Given a wide again.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ellis is under the pump. He goes wide again but very wide. Wided.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! We have seen power from, this time it is finesse. Waits for the ball to come to him, this is short and outside off, he guides it past short third man. Three in a row.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THROUGH THE LEG SIDE THIS TIME! Short and on the body, Jaiswal was ready for it. He pulls it past mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence too.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PLACEMENT! This time he connects with the short one, just outside off, it is cut past point and it races away.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Goes wide again but inside the tramline. Jaiswal slashes but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Looks to stay away from Jaiswal's zone but bowls it very wide outside off. Wided.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 103/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.