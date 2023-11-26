India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On a hard length around leg stump and skidding on quickly, Matthew Wade looks for the pull but is late on it and gets another blow to the body.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Another full toss, this time outside off, Matthew Wade extends his arms and manages to lift it well over the point fence for another biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out! Shuffles across early and gets a high full toss on middle but Matthew Wade misses out on the lap as the ball goes off the gloves onto the leg side.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Full and quick, right in the blockhole and very close to the off stump, Matthew Wade looks to play at it but is well beaten.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, clipped away past mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the screws and that's the third maximum for Matthew Wade in the last over or so. Another one that is banged in, this is over middle and at a comfortable height, Wade muscles it away with ease over the mid-wicket fence.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight this time, Matthew Wade looks for the big heave but miscues it off the inner half of the bat to deep mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is a nice pick-up shot and Matthew Wade with a bit of a late blitz here. Full and quick, angled into the pads, Wade goes down for the sweep but then just flicks it away over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Attempted slower yorker, spills out of the hand and turns out to be a high full toss on the hips, Tanveer Sangha flicks it away through square leg for a run.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A bumper now, around off, Tanveer Sangha looks to play at it but ducks under it.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets a hold of that one alright! This is banged in short over the stumps, Matthew Wade gets in position quickly for the pull and whacks it a long way over deep square leg for a biggie.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, right in the blockhole but misses the perfect yorker by a couple of inches, Tanveer Sangha tucks it away past square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Matthew Wade hits it away through cover-point and picks up a single.
Matthew Wade is in agony and the physio now comes out to provide some aid to the hurting man. After a couple of minutes, wade is finally up on his feet and the play can now continue.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Hits the length hard and bowls it over leg stump, Matthew Wade looks to pull but it isn't short enough and the ball goes on to hit him in the groin region.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length at the body, swung away leg side by Matthew Wade but again there's not much timing on it and the ball goes in between long on and deep mid-wicket as Wade picks up another brace.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but in the gap! Bowled on a hard length around off, Matthew Wade goes after it but gets it off the higher part of the bat and well wide of the man at covers for a couple of runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, looking for another yorker, Tanveer Sangha watchfully nudges it away to mid on.
Tanveer Sangha is the last man in for Australia.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Arshdeep Singh nails the yorker once more and this is some sensational death-over bowling by the Indian quicks. Steams in from around the stumps and bowls it right at the base of off stump, just getting it to reverse a bit as well. Adam Zampa is rooted to his crease and looks to play at it but is beaten all ends up and the ball knocks the off stump out of the ground.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Very full again, angling in from around off, Adam Zampa shuffles right across the stumps looking for the scoop but misses and gets struck on the pads. Not much of an appeal but out of nowhere, Suryakumar Yadav goes for the review. Nothing on UltraEdge and ball Tracking shows the impact as outside off.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Gets the yorker in right at the toes, Matthew Wade digs it out behind square leg and collects another single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket now to the right-hander and serves a slow full toss outside off. Adam Zampa strokes it away square on the off side for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and angled onto middle and leg, Matthew Wade pushes it down to the right of long on and looks for two but settles for the single.
Adam Zampa is the next batter in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! You miss, I hit! Prasidh Krishna goes back to bowling pace on and bowls this one full, angling it into the leg pole. Nathan Ellis hangs deep, makes room and clears the front leg to swing across the line but is beaten completely for pace and the ball shatters the off stump out of the ground. Krishna has three now!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, bowled into the pitch and over the stumps, Nathan Ellis swings across the line but misses.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! An attempted slower bumper, this one loops well over Ellis' head and a wide is called.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Misses by a whisker! This is full and quick again, around off stump, Nathan Ellis looks to play at it but is well beaten and the ball just goes past the off stump as well.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and outside off, Matthew Wade reaches forward and bunts it on the full toward mid off for one more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter and aimed at the body, Nathan Ellis manages to tuck it away 'round the corner for a single.
Nathan Ellis is the new man in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Prasidh Krishna knocks over Sean Abbott and Australia going down in a hurry here. Full and in the blockhole on off, pace on as well. Sean Abbott looks to make a bit of room and jam it out but the ball sneaks under the willow and castles into the off stump. That's the second wicket for Prasidh Krishna in this game.
