India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Australia have a stiff task ahead of them and they will have to bat even better than what they did in the last game. India on the other hand, will have to bowl well. It is not going to be easy for their bowlers but it will be interesting to see if they do adapt to the conditions. The exciting run chase is up next.
Can't write a lot about a bowling attack that has just been hit for plenty. The conditions weren't easy, it was very dewy and there was nothing on offer from the wicket but the bowling wasn't great either. All the bowlers went for plenty, especially, Glenn Maxwell and Sean Abbott. Nathan Ellis was the pick with a three-fer but he too went for a lot of runs, especially in the final over.
That was total carnage! Outstanding batting effort from the Indians and Australia will be very disappointed with their effort after electing to bowl. They just had to start well but were very wayward and bowled far too many boundary balls which were capitalized by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He fell but Ishan Kishan did not let the momentum slip away. He put on another good stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad who played as the anchor. He scored a steady half ton and the rest played around him. However, the innings from Rinku Singh towards the end could be the difference, 230 looked far away at one time but his inning has taken India to a score we believe is fairly above par.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs to finish and 20 runs come off the final over! Ellis bowls this one shorter and wider of the off stump, Rinku Singh has to fetch the pull and hits it firmly toward wide long on. The players race back for two and India finish with a mammoth total of 235/4 on the board!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! The ball slips out of Ellis' hand and he ends up bowling a juicy full toss outside off. Rinku Singh stays put and just opens the bat face late to guide it down to third man for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full and wide again but gets it in the blockhole this time, Tilak Varma jams it out past point for a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nathan Ellis goes full and wide now, Tilak Varma reaches out and slices it square on the off side, gets enough on it though and the ball sails over the cover-point fence for a maximum.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Banged in short but angled just down the leg side, a bit too high as well and a wide is signalled.
Tilak Varma is the new man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man! Nathan Ellis takes pace off the ball and bowls it a bit short over middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad hangs back and looks to clobber it off the back foot over long on but doesn't get the timing right. The ball goes down the throat of Tim David on the fence and he makes no mistake. End of a fine knock by Gaikwad and Ellis has his third wicket.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is raining sixes now and Ruturaj Gaikwad wants a piece of the action as well. Pitches this one up around off, Gaikwad gets under the ball and swings through the line, dispatching it over the long off fence for a maximum.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that 25 off the over and Sean Abbott has been absolutely thumped here. Banged in short again outside off, Rinku Singh fetches it, pulls it and slam dunks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! That is a poor, poor misfield from Steven Smith and Sean Abbott must be livid. Back of a length outside off, slapped away to the left of mid off where Smith runs around and lets it through his hands for a boundary.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangs it in short now and Rinku Singh muscles the pull short to the left of deep square leg and the ball speeds away into the fence. 15 already off the over!
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Way too full on off stump, a low full toss in fact and Rinku Singh gets under it before thumping it straight down the ground for a biggie. The 200 is now up for India.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Gets it correct this time! Short and close to the off stump, slower again, Rinku Singh looks to cut hard but is beaten.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted slower ball, fuller as well but angled well across the off stump for a wide.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A valiant effort in the deep but goes in vain. Short of a length around off, Rinku Singh gets across the stumps and swats it away in front of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On the fuller side and around off, slower too, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays rooted to the crease and just swings across the line but the ball stays low and Gaikwad is well beaten.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Bowled slightly back of a length and over the off stump, Rinku Singh pushes it out on the off side and picks up a quick single.
Rinku Singh is the next man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A fabulous catch by Marcus Stoinis and the birthday boy Nathan Ellis picks up his second wicket of the game, a big one too. Goes full and wide now, just hugging the tramline but the pace is taken off yet again. Suryakumar Yadav has to really reach for it and forces the lofted shot off the toe end. The ball goes over the cover region where Stoinis runs after it and puts the dives in to grab it with both hands.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Pitches this one up on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and looks to loft it away but is early through the shot and chips it over David's head at mid on for a brace.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another attempted bumper, slower this time and Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line before leaving it. Called a wide for height.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Just out of reach! A heavy short ball from Nathan Ellis, really well-directed and at a difficult height as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes after it but splices it up around short cover and the bowler can't get to it. Just the single then.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! This has been such a well-compiled knock from him. Slower one, floated full and outside off, Gaikwad stays leg side of the ball and cuts it down past the diving man at short third for a couple of runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A tad short and outside off, tapped away off the back foot to the right of point.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and shorter on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav punches it on the up to the left of long on and sprints back for the second run.
A change of ball as the previous one has taken a lot of hammering and a lot of dew as well. c
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! This is tossed up right in the slot around middle, Suryakumar Yadav hangs deep and gets under it before lifting it straight back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Suryakumar Yadav advances down the track and Adam Zampa sees him coming. Zampa fires it in at the toes and SKY only gets an inside edge onto the back leg.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, fired in at the legs, Ruturaj Gaikwad advances and strokes it down to long on for one more.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on a length and sliding onto leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and plays it on the up to mid off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is chopped towards point for only one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, this is hit towards deep square leg. Only one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good stop. Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards point. The fielder dives and stops it. Only one.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS PROBABLY THE WORST DELIVERY YOU COULD BOWL TO THIS GUY! It is down the leg side. He loves it there. He flicks it over the fine meg fence for a biggie.
The skipper, Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat next.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kishan holes out. He too does his job. Another top knock from him. Good from Stoinis though. Keeps it full and wide. Makes the batter reach out for it. Kishan slips again as he swings. It goes more off the toe-end and it is taken by Ellis at deep cover.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, this is jammed out towards cover. Kishan slips so no run taken.
