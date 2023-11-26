India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller than a good length near the off. Wade pushes it towards deep point for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full, at the off stump. Driven to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and near the off. Reverse swept towards deep backward point for a single.
The skipper, Matthew Wade walks out with his team needing a bit of a miracle.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bishnoi with the last laugh! Short of a length delivery, darted quick into the batter. David failed to time the pull after shuffling on the back foot. He miscues it with more height and lesser distance. Ruturaj Gaikwad settles at long on for a clean regulation take.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length and quicker through the air outside the off. David fails to time the cut and picks out backward point.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) Four! Short of a length, googly at the off stump. David had enough time to rock back and pull it between the two fielders at long on and deep mid wicket. One bounce over the ropes!!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, keeps low and drifts into the right hander with the arm. Stoinis makes room but could only tap back to the bowler.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside the off. David slaps it to deep point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and quick near the fourth stick. Stoinis gets the thickish inside edge on the hack towards mid-wicket's right for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish, bowled quicker at the middle and leg. David miscues the hack towards deep mid wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish over the off stump here. Stoinis makes room and miscues the flat-bat stroke to the left of the bowler for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, arm ball at the off stick. Stoinis cuts it to point.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Low full-toss outside the stumps. Pushes it towards deep cover for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length and outside the off stump line. Stoinis waits for it and late cuts it uppishly. The ball sneaks over fine of short third man and flurries towards the boundary ropes.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full and near the off stump. Driven towards mid off.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot and has been clobbered down the ground for a maximum. Back-to-back sixes for Stoinis. Fuller near the off stump from the bowler. Stoinis loves the ball near his body and swings bigtime.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Ah uh! Sloppiness at the edge of the boundary rope ends up in a six. Fuller than a length outside the off stump. Stoinis weighs back and lofts it over long off for a six. Varma got some hand to it but the ball deflected off his palms over the ropes. A bit too casual from Varma that.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside the off. Pulled in front of mid-wicket towards deep mid wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OVER THE FENCE! Australia needed that. This is slower and outside off, David drags it over the long on fence for a biggie.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, kept out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Dots are gold! Angled into the batter. David swings but misses.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is also played past cover for another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is pushed past cover for one.
