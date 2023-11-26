India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end another huge over. On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY UP IN STYLE! Another enterprising knock from Kishan. He gets a short one on middle, he rocks back and pulls it well into the mid-wicket stand.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Gaikwad is struggling to put the full tosses away. This is outside off, he hits it towards cover. Only one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Just the one. Fuller and on off. This is hit hard down to long off for one.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! INTO THE CROWD! Kishan is in the mood now. He moves across, this is tossed up on off. He slog sweeps it over the square leg fence. This could be another huge over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one from it but a massive over for India. Flatter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) That has slipped out! A high full toss, this is hit past point for one. Gaikwad was taken by surprise and ended just guiding it gently. Free Hit coming up.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OVER! RUTURAJ NOW JOINS THE ACT! This is tossed up outside off. It is dragged over the long on fence for a biggie. 20 from the over and still a ball to go.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Kishan is going for it. Steps out but gets too close to the pitch of the ball. He hits it down to long on for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAXWELL IS GOING THE DISTANCE! Another poor ball from him. Down the leg side. He is swept past short fine leg. This one races away too.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS MASSIVE! WOW! Kishan steps out. He gets to the pitch of it and slams it over the long on fence. He nailed that.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Wided again.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Looks to fire this one but does it down the leg side. Wided.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FAILS TO END THE OVER WELL! That is a serious effort from Ellish though. On middle, Kishan plays the slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket. Ellis runs to his right, dives but it is just out of reach.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one. On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one. Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but turned down. Outside off, Kishan looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. Impact was outside off.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Lovely bowling! Slows it up, drags his length back as he sees Ruturaj come down the track. This is pushed through covers for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kishan chops it towards cover for one. He is looking to hit it way too hard.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again and angling across off, this is pulled away to deep square leg for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A well-directed short ball at the body, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to take it on but is late on the shot and mistimes it to the left of short fine for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Banged in short but well outside off, Ishan Kishan fetches this one and swats it down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time Ishan Kishan does pick the slower one and puts it away with disdain. This is bowled into the pitch and around off, Kishan shimmies a touch across the stumps and clobbers it away over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss and Ishan Kishan isn't quite able to get a move on. Takes pace off again but bowls it shorter and angles it across the off stump, Kishan swings across the line but misses it completely.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Pace off delivery, a tad short and well outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad camps back and cuts it toward deep cover-point for just a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, it is the wrong'un again that spins in sharply. Ruturaj Gaikwad manages to bunt it out in front of point for another single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Firmly struck but only for one. Too full on middle, Ishan Kishan clears the front leg but can't get under it and drills it straight down the ground. Steven Smith from long on tidies up to his left and keeps it down to a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Slows this one up a touch and pulls the length back as well, Ishan Kishan shapes up for the slog but has to adjust and keeps it down toward backward point.
10.3 overs (1 Run) The wrong'un now, flatter and angled in quickly into the legs, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets pushed on the back foot but manages to nudge it around the corner for one more.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full on off stump, Ishan Kishan gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it toward cow corner for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up full on the leg pole, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to heave it over mid-wicket but mistimes it only for a single.
