India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run. Back of a length, wrong'un at the off. Maxwell weighs back and turns it across the line towards the right of mid on for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run. Length delivery near the fourth stump. Maxwell went for the reverse sweep and missed it. He gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball thuds on the pad and rebounds off it to the keeper.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, turns in at the leg peg. Smith waits for the ball and flicks it past mid-wicket for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full, leg break outside the off stump. Maxwell went for the slog and got the inside half of the bat towards right of the bowler for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length and turns past the leg peg. Fails to control the wrong'un and the umpire signals wide.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter in.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! In the air and has been grabbed by Tilak Varma sprinting backward from mid on. An exceptional display of fielding from the southpaw! Full and near the off stump line. The batter, Josh Inglis lunged forward for the slog and failed to time it off the meat of the blade. The ball skewed up just behind mid on from where Varma ran and held on to a stunning reverse cup. The TV umpire had a look for the neatness of the catch and it was all fine. Bishnoi with his second wicket of the match.
The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a fair catch. Josh Inglis enquired if Varma put the ball on the ground while tumbling over but the replays roll in and the catch is clean. OUT comes up on the big screen.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery at the middle stump. Smith weighs back and wrists it to mid on for a quick single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery, arm ball at the stumps. Smith weighs back and turns it to midwicket's right for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) 100 KPh! Quick and turned away sharply from the batter. Fuller than a length delivery near the fourth stump. Smith was on the back foot to nudge it but got beaten on the outside edge due to the unexpected elevation.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and quick again, near the off. Smith weighs back and pushes it to cover-point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter near the off stick. Smith looks to work through the line, gets the inside edge back to square leg.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery near the off peg. Inglis prods forward and pushes it to long off for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) No run. Length delivery, attacking the middle stump. Shuffles to the back foot and defends to mid off.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Full and near the off. Pushes it off the front foot towards long off for a single.
Josh Inglis is the new man in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The ploy of bringing the wrist spinner inside the powerplay yields sweet fruits for the Men in Blue. Full and outside the off. Googly once again from the bowler. Short looks to drive through the line and plays the wrong trajectory. He gets an inside edge and the ball clatters onto the sticks. The first blood is drawn!
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller than a length, wrong'un at the stumps. Short made a bit of room to get the drive but got the thickish inside edge towards fine leg. Spirited effort from Krishna in the deep who put his body on the line to save the probable boundary. He ensured that the foot did not touch the cushions in the attempt and kept it down to a brace.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length near the off. Once again the wrong'un. Smith weighs back and turns it across towards the left of mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Googly, on a fuller region at the stumps. Short gets the inside half on the wristy push to mid on for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) No run. Early signs of spin as Bishnoi comes over the wicket. Fuller than a length, aiming for the middle peg. Defended off the front foot.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And this time Smith gets it off the screws! Short of a length over the woods. The batter squares up a bit and pulls it over the deep backward square leg region for a six. The timing was superb on this case.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air and dropped! Not an easy chance though! Short of a length near the off stump line. Smith squares up for the flick and gets the top edge this time. Gaikwad from mid wicket runs behind but fails to nail it down on the dive. A couple of runs taken.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg stump. Smith flicks and misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around the fourth stump line. Short weighs back and inside-half's the pull towards deep square leg.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious!! This time a four in the off side. Length delivery outside the off stump. Width on offer and the batter makes full use of it. Short comes gets in a good position and executes the square drive through the vacant region for a four.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length again near the fourth stump line. Short weighs back again for the pull but mistimes it in front of square this time. The mid wicket fielder runs behind and allows a couple.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) Four! A harsh welcome to the Karnataka lad. Short and outside the off stump line. Short weighs back and pulls it towards deep square leg region for a glorious four.
Prasidh Krishna to share the new ball with Arshdeep Singh.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, much outside the fifth stump. Shaped away from the batter. Smith miscues the pull to the mid-wicket fielder.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short ball over the woods. Smith tries to whip across like a baseball shot. He gets an under edge towards backward square leg.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! In the slot and has been hammered over the inner circle for a four. Full, swinging in from outside off. Smith picks it up using the bottom hand perfectly and lofts it over right of long on for another boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) Bit of swing this time. Full and outside the off. Short dabs it towards short third man where Mukesh Kumar does well to avoid more runs and keeps it down to a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Length and outside the off stump. Shaped straighter and Short lunges forward to time the drive between cover and extra cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Back of a length outside the off. Smith leans towards the line of the ball and pushes it to deep backward point for a run.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! Arshdeep Singh from over the wicket. Not the ideal start from the pacer. Good length, swinging past the leg stump line. Smith flicks and misses for it to be called a wide.
