India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
2.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Floated up, full and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up the off side and lofts it firmly over extra cover for a boundary.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a loosener as Maxwell floats this one well down the leg side. Josh Inglis fails to collect it as well and the batters get a run along with the wide.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy first over from Ellis! Bowled on a hard length again over the stumps, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to shuffle across and get inside the line to play the lap shot but misses out.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off, a bit of room to free the arms but Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it straight on the bounce to point.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it around the top of off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays watchful and dabs it down toward backward point for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full now and looks to attack the batter's pads, Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it straight to the man at mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a good length and on the pads, just drifting down leg, Gaikwad misses the tickle and a wide is called.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Pitched up again around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to drive on the up but the ball holds a bit and Jaiswal gets it off the inner half again to the left of the bowler. The ball eludes the diving bowler and Jaiswal picks up a quick single to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket and pitches it up around off, a bit in the slot, Yashasvi Jaiswal throws his hands at it but mistimes it off the inner half of the bat.
Nathan Ellis to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On a hard length again and angled into the body, again its the indifferent bounce that troubles the batter and Ruturaj Gaikwad misses the pull. The ball goes off the thigh pad down to fine leg and they pick up a couple of leg byes. 10 off the first over, a good start for India.
0.5 over (1 Run) A touch shorter over middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal awkwardly pulls it away behind square leg and picks up a single.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower one, full and spilled way down the leg side for a wide.
0.4 over (1 Run) Hits the deck hard and angles it at the body, Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't quite move his feet and goes after the pull, miscuing it down to deep square leg for a run.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad is off the mark in fine fashion! Serves this one full around off, floated up and gets it to shape away. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and just leans on before caressing it through covers for a boundary.
0.2 over (1 Run) Yashasvi Jaiswal and India are off the mark! Bowls it back of a length this time over middle, Jaiswal bends his back a bit and steers it down to third man for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a with a pitched-up delivery on middle, gets this one to swing back in nicely. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets his front leg out of the way and whips it straight to mid on.
We are all set for the match to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two openers for India. Marcus Stoinis has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
The Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav says that they were also looking to bowl first and with the amount of dew there has been here, it was the sensible decision. Adds that the way the boys turned up with the bat after conceding 200 plus runs was nice to see and will look to continue the same. On his captaincy, he says that he is starting to get a hang of it and ends by informing that they are going with the same eleven.
Matthew Wade, the captain of Australia says they are going to bowl. Adds that they expect dew to come later and the wicket should be good. Mentions it's about looking at the conditions and doing accordingly. He reckons, Australia did well in the last game but India were tidy in some areas. He informs that almost everyone's available with Adam Zampa coming in for Jason Behrendorrf and Glenn Maxwell coming in for Aaron Hardie.
Australia (Playing XI) - Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell (In for Aaron Hardie), Tim David, Matthew Wade (C/WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa (In for Jason Behrendorff).
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - Australia win the toss and they will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik is pitchside. He says that only three T20 games prior to this have been played here, so, the sample size is small. Matthew Hayden joins him and says in an international game there's always pressure and the average score is 139 but reckons the pitch looks good and might turn and bounce and there will be more runs. Kartik adds that it is dry and hard and mentions that there will be dew in the game, so, the captain winning the toss will look to chase.
Australia too had a new-look side for this series but had some experienced names in the squad. Matthew Wade donned the captain's armband but it was former skipper Steven Smith who picked up a stellar fifty before Josh Inglis simply put the Indian bowlers to the sword and raced away to an amazing ton which helped the Aussies breach the 200-run mark but the inexperienced bowling line up failed to defend the target. They will hope to mend the little things and get back on level terms. Can Australia make it 1-1? Or will India cruise to a 2-0 lead? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
India came into this series with the dismay of the World Cup final behind them and a fairly young but T20-wise experienced side. The skipper, Suryakumar Yadav might not have had the best of times in the field as his bowlers conceded a lot of runs but certainly made a mark with the bat with a thunderous 80-run inning. Ishan Kishan too made a half-century and it was some heroics from Rinku Singh right at the death that sealed a 1-0 lead for the hosts.
Hello and a warm welcome to one and all! We are at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the 2nd T20I between India and Australia. It was a riveting start to the five-match series as the hosts won the contest on the final ball of the game which was a no ball despite a sensational ton by Josh Inglis that propelled Australia to 208. We can expect more fireworks from this contest as well.
... MATCH DAY ...
