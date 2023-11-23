India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kishan taps it to cover.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Kishan punches it to cover.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off and it is left alone.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Smart fielding! This is short and on off. Suryakumar loves to play the ramp and goes for it. It goes to third man where Tanveer Sangha runs forward but falls short despite the dive.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided to point for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Length and on off, Kishan hammers it down to long off for a couple. The fielder runs to his left and dives to save two.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, outside off. Kishan stands across and tries to cut but misses. Wade is not happy with the call.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower length ball, outside off. Kishan swings and misses. 100 up.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, this is dabbed to short third for one.
Sean Abbott is back for another spell.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, this is driven to long off for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, this is cut but to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A googly and it lands well outside off, Kishan leaves.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MORE! Kishan joins the charge now. Drops it full and on middle, Kishan stands and tonks it over mid-wicket for a six. 16 runs already of this over.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS CLEAN! Tossed up on off, Kishan slogs it well over mid-wicket and it goes all the way for a biggie.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the hands. Tossed up, outside off, Kishan slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Sean Abbott runs to his left but the power behind the ball was too much. Goes through for four.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, shorter and it is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Suryakumar looks to pull but gets a top edge behind square leg. The man runs in and dives but fells short. One.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Kishan eases it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is hit to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge! Suryakumar continues to deal in boundaries. This is full and outside off. Suryakumar looks to drive but outside edges it to the right of Wade who dives but can't do much. A boundary.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off, Suryakumar strokes it through covers for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket for a run. Six singles off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kishan pulls it to deep square leg who collects it on a bounce.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Suryakumar sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kishan works it to long on.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is hit to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on off, this is pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Tanveer Sangha is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) 9 runs off the over. On a length and on off, Suryakumar splices his push to point.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar is on a charge. Finds the gap this time. Full and on middle, Suryakumar times it through mid-wicket and finds the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helped away! Full and on the pads. Suryakumar tickles it to fine leg, there was a fielder inside the ring but Suryakumar plays it fine.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Suryakumar keeps it out.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, it is eased to mid off for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 209, are 111/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.