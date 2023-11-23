India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Inglis digs it out to mid on for a single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! Short of a length and outside off, Inglis pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to his right, covers a lot of carpet and dives to save two.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tries the yorker but bowls a low full toss on off. Inglis opens the face of the bat and plays it past backward point for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Kumar is bowling well at the moment. This is short and outside off. Inglis tries to pull but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Inglis swings and misses it.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Smith slaps it to deep cover for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) 10 runs of this one. 29 runs of the last two. Full and on middle, this is blocked.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Smith plays it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Angling on the pads, Smith keeps it out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) CHANCE! Outside off, Inglis steers it straight to short third man. Inglis sprints to the other end. The fielder misses his shy and even Ravi Bishnoi fails to pick up the ball cleanly. Inglis was struggling but gets lucky as Ravi Bishnoi fumbles. That was a real chance.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Inglis works it behind square on the leg side for a couple. Good fielding by Arshdeep Singh to save two.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Josh Inglis has changed the gears now. Short and outside off, Inglis pulls and pulls it well over mid-wicket for a six. Lands it on the ropes.
7.6 overs (1 Run) 19 runs off the over. Outside off, this is dabbed to third man for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! 18 already of this one. Gives width this time, outside off, Inglis drives it through covers for a boundary.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Prasidh Krishna under pressure here. A length ball and on middle, rolls his finger on it. Inglis lofts it wide of mid off for a boundary.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Prasidh Krishna drops it short and outside off. Inglis throws his bat and places it over point. The square boundaries are short here.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tries to be innovative. A length ball, just over the leg pole. Inglis gets across to scoop but fails to get his bat on it.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 up! A length ball on middle and leg. Inglis flicks on the up and to deep square leg, finds the gap for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery! Good comeback from Mukesh Kumar after the first ball. A yorker, tailing on middle, Smith jams it out well.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is cut to deep point for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Inglis flicks it to mid-wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad half-stops there as he dives to his left and gives away a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Inglis tries to drive but misses it.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a superb shot! Just wonderful! Pure timing here. This is very full and outside off, Smith strokes it through covers and it races away to the fence in no time.
Mukesh Kumar to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was going well untill Axar Patel drops it way outside off, it is short and Inglis cuts it through point for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots now. A bit short on off. Inglis cuts it to short third man.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This one too slants in on middle, Inglis works it to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle, comes way back in. Inglis punches it to cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Spinners getting some purchase here. Full and outside off. Smith looks to drive but inside edges it to short fine leg for a quick single.
