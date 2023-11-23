India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
A mammoth total by the Aussies who will be pretty happy at the break. It was two experienced players who ran the show. Steven Smith and Josh Inglis hammered India all over the ground. Smith was struggling to time but Josh Inglis was enjoying his time up the order. Steven Smith scored fifty while Josh Inglis scored a fantastic century before Tim David walked out to give a powerful finish.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Outstanding from Kumar. Goes full and outside off. David gets across but fumbles to play and gets hit on the pads. Dot to end. Australia end with 208 runs.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Kumar! A yorker on off. David jams it out back to the bowler. Just superb.
19.4 overs (1 Run) JUST ONE! Too full and on middle, Stoinis plays it to long on for a single.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, outside off. David doesn't time it well as he hits it to deep cover. Just 3 runs till now. No, no, the siren rings. No ball is called as Mukesh Kumar has overstepped. Free-hit next.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Stoinis drives it to deep cover for a single. Good last over from Mukesh Kumar. Can he end well?
19.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker slanting on leg. David falls over as he digs it out to cover for a single. India think it is off the pads and takes it upstairs. It hits the boot but the ball was sliding down. Clearly not out.
19.1 overs (0 Run) David missed out there. A full toss on off, David hits it straight to covers.
Mukesh Kumar to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Tim keeps the strike. Full and on off, it is hit to long off for one.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is a reason David was so eager for that single. 200 up for the Aussies. This is full and outside off, David smokes it over extra-cover for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Marcus Stoinis drops it to point and takes a single. David runs to the danger side and makes it with a dive.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, this is pushed to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is full and wide of off. David steps across to swing but misses. Arshdeep Singh is not happy as he feels David moved across.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside off, David hits it straight to cover.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! powered! Length ball, outside off. David muscles it over covers and it races to the fence. Australia looking for 220 here.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower one but again way outside off, David leaves it for a wide.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and way outside off. David swings and misses.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Two drop catches, a run out chance missed by Ravi Bishnoi and goes for fifty with the ball as well. Not a good day till now for him. Length and outside off, Stoinis swings and hits it over covers, not of the middle. Ravi Bishnoi runs back from infield, tries to take over his shoulder but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle, David pulls off the higher part of the blade to deep square leg for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper on leg, David looks to pull but misses.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style. A length ball, outside off, David punches it through point and it goes to the fence.
Tim David comes in to give a powerful finish.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! End of a brilliant knock from Inglis! Prasidh Krishna bowls an off-cutter, lands it on the pads. Inglis tries to go over square leg but fails to power and Yashasvi Jaiswal holds his nerves in the deep. Superb knock from Inglis.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good run from Inglis! Outside off, this is tapped to point. Marcus Stoinis wasn't looking for a run but Inglis calls and makes his ground easily.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourth boundary of the over. India looking all over the place. This is full and outside off, Inglis carves it over point and it races to the fence. 18 runs of this one.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inglis won't mind at all. He is enjoying his own show. Shorter and on middle, Inglis looks to pull but top edges it over the keeper and to fine leg.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CENTURY FOR INGLIS! A huge roar from Inglis as he reaches the landmark. His first century. Bowls it wide again, outside off, Inglis gets some bat on it and the ball rolls past third man for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc but bowls it over the tramline, WIDED.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off, Inglis swings and misses.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is outrageous. Suryakumar Yadav is impressed as well. Full and outside off, Inglis switch-hits, plays it over short third for a boundary. Inglis is 2 runs away now for a ton.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, this is dropped to cover for a single.
Arshdeep Singh is into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for caught behind but nothing given. Ishan Kishan convinces Suryakumar Yadav to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows NO SPIKE. NOT OUT. A widish yorker, outside off. Inglis looks to drive but misses. There was a spike but it was off the blade hitting the turf.
Marcus Stoinis walks to the middle.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Fifty and out for Smith! This is on a length and outside off. Smith gets across and paddles it to short fine leg. Fumbles as he plays and also while running across. Prasidh Krishna was quick to pick up and throw it back to Mukesh Kumar who clips the bails off.
A run out appeal is taken upstairs...
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Smith! Started slowly but is looking to end on a high note now. Length ball, outside off, Smith cuts it through point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on off. Smith lofts it over to long off for a couple of runs.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short again but this time outside off. Smith looks to pull but misses.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, slow and on middle, Smith pulls it late behind square leg for a boundary.
