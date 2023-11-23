India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is driven to long off for a single.
Rinku Singh walks to the midde.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! The crowd goes silent. Tanveer Sangha pushes it wide of off, Varma still tries to sweep this widish delivery but gets a top edge, high in the night sky and to cover. Marcus Stoinis keeps his eyes on the ball, dives to his left and takes an excellent catch.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, this is pushed to cover for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is punched to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MORE! This is short and outside off. Varma switch-hits it over third man, off the edge but over short third for four more.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit short and on off, Varma goes back quickly and pulls it in the gap to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Suryakumar bends to play the pull shot but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) CHANCE! Hits the hard length, outside off. Varma tries to cut but gets an outside edge to the left of Wade who makes a full-fledged dive but only gets gloves on it. One.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Varma blocks it out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Suryakumar mistimes his punch to covers for a single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IN THE AIR AND SIX! This is full and on middle, Suryakumar lofts it high, high and over long on for a biggie. Holds the pose as it brings his fifty up as well. The skipper looks all set to take his team home.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through covers for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off. Varma tries the reverse sweep, gets a top edge over the keeper and for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle, Varma looks to sweep but looks like there was an inside edge on it.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on off, Varma blocks.
Tilak Varma is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! What a time for Australia to get the breakthrough. This is full and outside off, away from the arc and looked like a googly as well. Kishan tries to hit this over long off but doesn't get the elevation and Matthew Short takes it. Good innings from him.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Short again, not much and Kishan pulls it hard over square leg for a biggie. India in pole position.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Kishan! He didn't get much chance in the World Cup but has made the most of his opportunity here. Tad short and on middle, Kishan whips it in the gap to mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Kishan knocks it through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker, outside off, Kishan fails to jam it out.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nathan Ellis brings back pace and it goes out of the park. Short in length and on middle, Kishan hangs back and pulls it over mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length delivery on middle, Suryakumar plays it to fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball on off, Kishan works it to mid off for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Suryakumar tickles it to fine leg for one.
Change. Nathan Ellis is back in the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is short and on off, Kishan awkwardly plays it to point. Decent over from Marcus Stoinis. The slower balls are key for Australia in the chase.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Drops it short and well wide of off, easily wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Suryakumar plays it through covers for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Kishan creams it through covers for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short one on middle, Suryakumar works it to point for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where he intended but will take it. Length ball on middle, Suryakumar gets low and tries to pull it away but gets a top edge over short third for four.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short, slow and outside off, Suryakumar dabs it to backward point.
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 209, are 160/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.