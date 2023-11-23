India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) Poor last two overs from Ravi Bishnoi and he goes over fifty in his spell. Three sixes in this over. Full and on off, this is thumped over mid-wicket for a biggie. 150 up.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The crowd has gone absolutely silent. It is raining boundaries. Tossed up, outside off. Inglis goes inside out over covers and all the way. SIX.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is worked to long off for a six.
14.3 overs (1 Run) JUST SHORT! Too full and on off. Inglis slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh runs in but collects on a bounce. Australia continue to enjoy their luck.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Too many short balls from India and all have gone out of the park. Short and on middle, Inglis pulls it over to deep mid-wicket, it lands on a ropes and results in a six.
14.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Smith smashes it to long off for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) 10 runs of the over. Short again on middle, Inglis bends back to ramp it away but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside off, Smith mistimes his pull and it falls short of the man running in from long on.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is nudged to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Inglis tries to play the reverse scoop and Prasidh Krishna bowls it slow and wide of off. Inglis fails to connect it cleanly.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Wonderful running. A low dipping full toss on middle, Inglis softly plays it to long on and takes a couple.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CLEARS THE FENCE! This is short and on middle, Inglis gets inside the line and pulls it over square leg for a six. He was waiting for that one Australia on a roar.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) This is full and around off, Smith looks to sweep but top edges it over short third for a couple. A couple of edges in this over but Australia riding the luck.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel bowls it flat and outside off, inside the line. Smith leaves it alone.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, Inglis tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Inglis flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Smith tries to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge to covers for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on off. Smith heaves it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there looked interested as he runs to his left but the ball was just wide of him, four more.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was meant to be hit. Flighted on middle, slower in the air. Inglis stays back and slams it over the bowler for a biggie. 18 runs of the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off. Inglis taps it to point.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inglis looks in hot form right now. Tossed up on off. Inglis goes inside-out over covers for one-bounce four.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Inglis! 100 for Australia. Follows a decent World Cup with a wonderful fifty. Too full and on off, Inglis tonks it to long on for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith turns it to deep square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and on off, a googly. Inglis knocks it through point for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi is back into the attack. His two overs are very crucial.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is hit down to long on.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flights it full and outside off, slower one. Smith bottom edges his cut short to short third for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle and leg, this is punched to cover.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and on off, Smith pulls it to the right of long on for a couple of runs.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith needed that one. Too full and on middle, Smith dances down the track and launches it straight down the ground for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
