India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! 20 runs off the over. That was clean from Suryakumar! Full and on middle, Suryakumar times and places it back past the bowler, wide of long off for four.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slides it down leg, was a slower ball. Suryakumar misses his flick.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second in the over. Suryakumar looks in great touch. Too full and on leg, Suryakumar again stands still and hammers it over mid-wicket for a six.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slanting on middle and leg. Suryakumar looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There was an inside edge.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on top of off, this is pulled to deep square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kishan hits one now. This is full and on middle, Kishan smashes it down to long on for a biggie. Was an half-volley.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) This is full and on middle, Kishan heaves it to deep mid-wicket, not off the middle and the fielder runs to his right and saves two.
Sean Abbott to bowl now.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The skipper finds the fence. This is short and on leg, Suryakumar stands tall and clips it over fine leg for a biggie. Made it look so easy.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Angling on middle, this is clipped to deep square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan 3 runs in 11 balls. He is struggling. Short and on off, extra bounce this time. Kishan looks to defend but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Suryakumar plays it to deep square leg for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Short and around off, seams a bit away. Suryakumar looks to defend but does so inside the line.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on the pads, Kishan tucks it to square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kishan slaps it down to long off for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and it spins back in. Kishan nudges it to mid on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Suryakumar flicks it to deep square leg for a single. Off the mark.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and down leg, Yadav leaves.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the middle.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! Jaiswal goes now. India in trouble. Tossed up on middle, spins a bit. Jaiswal tries to play through the line as he tries to loft it over mid off but toe ends his shot. Steven Smith takes it safely.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the edge but all the way! Floated on middle, Jaiswal again looks to sweep but top edges it over backward square leg for a biggie.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Matthew Short is greeted with a boundary! Tossed up, outside off. Jaiswal sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over! This is full and close to off, lands and moves away. Kishan is drawn to drive but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, swings away. Kishan has a poke at it but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, outside off, Kishan drives it to cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kishan pushes it to cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off and a bit of away swing for Jason Behrendorff. Kishan leaves.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swings away. Kishan shoulders arms to it.
0.6 over (1 Run) Outside off, this is dabbed to third man for a single.
Ishan Kishan walks to the middle.
0.5 over (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Diamond duck for Gaikwad! Yes, no, yes, no, a lot of confusion and Gaikwad has to go. A slower bouncer on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it to deep square leg. The batters complete the run but couldn't settle with a decision for another run. Yashasvi Jaiswal backed out in the last moment and Gaikwad was left alone. Easy work for Wade who clips the bails off.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes down the track and swings but misses.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! Just the start India wanted. Just a reminder, this is a belter pitch to bat. Short and on leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it high over square leg for a biggie.
0.2 over (0 Run) Drags his length back, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to cut but misses.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start for India. Full and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it to the right of mid off and it races to the fence.
