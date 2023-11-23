India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Time for the national anthems. It will be of the Aussies first followed by the hosts.
So, a lot of the Aussie players who played in the final get some rest. Only Steven Smith, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis stay in the XI. For India, Suryakumar Yadav is the only player who made the final. It will be interesting to see if experience plays a big part in this game.
INDIA (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
AUSTRALIA (Playing XI) - Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C/WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
Matthew Wade says they would have bowled first as the wicket looks tacky and dew might come into play. Adds it is a privilege to play for Australia. There are only 10-12 games left before the T20I World Cup and they are looking forward to it. Informs about the team.
Suryakumar Yadav says they will bowl first as he dew might play part later. Adds it was difficult to digest the last few days but he is looking forward to this series. Shares many of them have played a lot of cricket, they just have to be calm and express themselves. Informs about the team.
TOSS - India have won the toss and will BOWL.
Australia have retained more players from the World Cup final than India and that tells you how quickly they have moved on from the triumph. Unlike India who expectedly have rested a few big names but don't write them off just yet as they have an abundance of talent on their side. Australia have a blend of experience along with a couple of youngsters in their bag. Will Aussies continue to have a great tour in India or the young Men in Blue start the new journey on a bright note? We will find out soon. Toss and teams coming up.
Hello and welcome everyone to the first of the five T20Is between India and Australia. Indian fans haven't fully yet digested the bitter loss against this same opponent and here they are already waking up to the next assignment. The ODI World Cup is done and dusted and all eyes will be on the T20I World Cup in the next year. For these two giant teams, the preparation starts, right here right now.
...MATCH DAY...
