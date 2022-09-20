KL Rahul it seems is looking to change the perception around his batting in T20Is as he launched an attack on the Australian bowlers in the first match of the series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. India were dealt a twin blow as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early. But Rahul held his own as he hit some delightful sixes to take India to a good score after 10 overs in the company of Suryakumar Yadav.

During his knock Rahul completed 2000 career runs in T20 internationals. He is the third Indian to reach the elite list of batters with 2000 or more runs in the shortest format.

Rahul completed his half-century in 32 deliveries and gave ample example of his ability to score at a fast pace.

Both Rohit and Virat sit on top of the run scoring tree and are the only players in the game to have scored over 3500 runs in the format.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill is in hot pursuit of the Indian duo, as he has been over the years.

Rahul is the only batter apart from Kohli and Babar Azam to average above 40 in the format, which talks a lot about his consistency.

He was eventually dismissed for 55 as he looked to push the run rate further up.