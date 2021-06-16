New Zealand head coach Gary Stead believes it's a nice problem to have to choose between in-form pacers Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming World Test Championship final against India, starting on Friday. Matt Henry was adjudged as Player of the Match for his 6/114 in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston and is now one of the favourites to start for Blackcaps in the WTC final. Henry has always been dominating against the Indian side irrespective of the formats, last time when both the teams played in England in the 2019 World Cup semi-final Henry was Player of the Match for his sensational spell of 3/37.

"Yeah I mean it's a nice problem to have," Stead said in reply to an ANI query during a press conference. "Matt bowled beautifully in that Test match [against England]. He is always been with this group more recently and as a backup option for us, someone who is there. We know Matt's ability well."

Meanwhile the exploits of Kyle Jamieson last home season cannot be ignored as the quick bagged thirty-six wickets in six Test matches at an average of 13.27.

Earlier this month, India head coach Ravi Shastri floated an idea of making the WTC final a best-of-three contest to be played like a three-match series to decide the winner.

Adding to the discussion of best-of-three final, Gary said, "Certainly not against that. The harder thing is to find the time in ICC calendar and make it work."

India and New Zealand will face-off in the WTC final, slated to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The winners of this final will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.