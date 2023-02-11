India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, sources told NDTV on Saturday. The much-anticipated match will be at Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday. The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday. "She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can't say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game," an ICC source had told news agency PTI earlier. The southpaw had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Her innings lasted only three balls.

Mandhana had subsequently missed India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the Tri-Series against South Africa last week. "Body is fine. It will get better with rest," Kaur had said after the final.

However, the big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India's warm-up matches. The 'Women in Blue' are clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

With PTI inputs