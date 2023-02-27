Australian skipper Meg Lanning now has the highest number of major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies as a captain in the history of the sport. Lanning accomplished this milestone during her side's ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. In the match, after posting 156/6 in 20 overs while batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies were able to defend the total and keep South Africa away from their first-ever world title across men's and women's senior teams, defeating them by 19 runs.

Lanning as a skipper has won a total of five tournaments. These tournaments include the 2022 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 editions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This makes her the most decorated captain in the history of the sport.

Behind Lanning is her compatriot and legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting, who took his side to new heights in men's cricket. Under his leadership, Australia won four major titles, which includes two back-to-back ICC Cricket World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009.

At the third position is legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and captain MS Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all three major ICC tournaments. Under his leadership, India won the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. They followed it by winning their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, bringing the trophy back home after 28 years. India's last triumph under his captaincy was the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which also remains the final major ICC title India has won to this day.

Australia has won its 21st title in their rich cricketing history.

The women's side has captured the 50-over World Cup seven times, in the years 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022. It has also captured six T20 World Cup titles, in years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023. This makes it 13 title wins in women's cricket.

The Australian men's team also has had a lot of success. It has won the 50-over World Cup five times, in years, 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. It also won its solitary ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2021. It has also won two ICC Champions Trophy titles, in 2006 and 2009. This makes it a total of eight titles in men's cricket.

Coming to Lanning, she had a solid tournament with the bat, scoring 149 runs in five innings at an average of 49.66. Her highest individual score in the tournament is 49*.

