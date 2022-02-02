England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan lavished praise on the England under-19 team for reaching the final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. England kept their nerve to become the first team to reach the U-19 World Cup final after edging a thriller with Afghanistan by 15 runs on Tuesday. Morgan said everyone was proud of the England U-19 side for the "brilliant performance" in the semi-final. "I have loved watching our boys do their thing at the #U19CWC2022 No more so than today's game. Brilliant performance. We're all very proud. Good luck in the final," Morgan tweeted

Spinner Rehan Ahmed became the hero for the Young Lions, taking three wickets in the penultimate over at a crucial point when their opponents needed just 18 runs from the last 10 balls.

England will now face the winner of the other semi between Australia and India on Saturday in the final - a remarkable turnaround from the previous tournament just two years ago in South Africa when they finished ninth.

As for Afghanistan, they will head to the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the third-place playoff.