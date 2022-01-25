Story ProgressBack to home
Under 19 World Cup, UAE Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Live Updates
Under 19 World Cup, United Arab Emirates U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Updates© Instagram
Under 19 World Cup, UAE Under-19 vs Uganda Under 19 Live Updates: United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uganda clash in the Plate Quarter-Final 1 of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at Port of Spain in Trinidad. Uganda were at the last spot in Group B points table, while United Arab Emirates finished the group stage at the third spot in Group A. UAE won just one game against Canada in the group stage while Uganda failed to win a single game in the group round. Uganda suffered a 326-run defeat from India in their last match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Plate Quarter Final 1, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 25, 2022
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Here are the Live Updates of Under 19 World Cup, United Arab Emirates U19 vs Uganda U19 Plate Quarter-Final 1 Match Straight From Port of Spain, Trinidad
U-19 World Cup, UAE U19 vs Uganda U19 Live
