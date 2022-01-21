Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: West Indies Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score Updates
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, West Indies U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Live Updates: West Indies U-19 are taking on Sri Lanka U-19 in a Group D match of the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup inBasseterre, St Kitts.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: West Indies U-19 are taking on Sri Lanka U-19.© Instagram
West Indies U-19 are taking on Sri Lanka U-19 in a Group D match of the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup in Basseterre, St Kitts. West Indies, who are hosting the tournament, lost their opening match to Australia by six wickets but bounced back in their next game with a six-wicket win over Scotland. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 40-run win over Scotland before beating Australia by four wickets in their next match. Sri Lanka will be aiming to make the most of their bright start to the campaign and go far in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Live Updates From Basseterre, St Kitts
Match 20, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 21, 2022
Play In Progress
WI-U19
35/2 (9.1)
SL-U19
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
Sri Lanka Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.82
% chance to win
SL-U19 55%
WI-U19 45%
Batsman
Teddy Bishop
10 (10)
Kevin Wickham
0* (4)
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage
0/1 (1)
Matheesha Pathirana
1/0 (0.1)
