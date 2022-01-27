Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in the Super League Quarter Final 4 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Lankans are in good form and topped Group D with six points and a net run rate of +0.753. They also won their previous match against West Indies by three wickets. Meanwhile, the Afghans finished second in Group C with four points and a net run rate of 1.467. In their previous fixture, they defeated Zimbabwe by 109 runs. Both sides will be aiming for a win in what could turn out to be an exciting encounter. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League Quarter Final 4, Live Score And Live Updates From Coolidge Cricket Ground