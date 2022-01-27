Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Live Score And Updates
Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in their Super League Quarter Final 4 match on Thursday.
U-19 World Cup, SL U-19 vs AFG U-19 Live Score: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Coolidge.© Instagram
Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in the Super League Quarter Final 4 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Lankans are in good form and topped Group D with six points and a net run rate of +0.753. They also won their previous match against West Indies by three wickets. Meanwhile, the Afghans finished second in Group C with four points and a net run rate of 1.467. In their previous fixture, they defeated Zimbabwe by 109 runs. Both sides will be aiming for a win in what could turn out to be an exciting encounter. (Live Scorecard)
Super League Quarter Final 4, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup
Super League Quarter Final 4, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 27, 2022
Play In Progress
SL-U19
AF-U19
23/0 (9.5)
Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
Sri Lanka Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.34
% chance to win
SL-U19 64%
AF-U19 36%
Batsman
Bilal Sayeedi
5* (27)
Nangeyalia Kharote
13 (32)
Bowler
Vinuja Ranpul
6/0 (4.5)
Traveen Mathews
0/0 (2)
SL vs AFG, ICC U-19 World Cup, Live
No run.
No run.
Short and on off. Nangeyalia Kharote pushes it to the off side.
Full and outside off. Nangeyalia Kharote defends it out watchfully.
Yes he will! This was short and outside off. This time Bilal Sayeedi stands back and cuts it straight to the man at point. He does not middle it and a good over by Vinuja Ranpul.
Good length ball, on the fifth stump line. Bilal Sayeedi does not want to chase away from his body. Five dots in a row, can Vinuja Ranpul gets his second maiden of the innings?
The bowler is not happy with the landing area. The groundmen get some sawdust and apply it near the popping crease as well as near the run-up mark. A little bit of delay in play but all sorted now and we are set to resume. Well we can certainly see the unity amongst the Sri Lanka Under-19 players. Their skipper, Dunith Wellalage, uses the time and calls his team-mates in a huddle to pass on some motivating words.
Good length ball, on top of off. Bilal Sayeedi gets behind the line and blocks it out solidly. Four dots in a row now.
Good-length ball, outside off, nips away after hitting the deck. Bilal Sayeedi is not interested in playing this one as well.
Back of a length, outside off, shaping away a hint. Bilal Sayeedi shoulders his arms at it. He is being watchful after the restart.