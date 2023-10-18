India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday jumped five places to sixth in the ICC ODI batters' ranking on the back of his imperious form in the ongoing World Cup at home. Rohit amassed 131 runs against Afghanistan and then backed it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan to be one of the in-form batters in the showpiece. South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock rose three spots to third after back-to-back tons (100 against Sri Lanka and 109 against Australia) in the World Cup as he leapfrogged teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

De Kock missed an opportunity to climb even closer to top spot after he was dismissed for 20 against Netherlands.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 spots to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spots to 27th) have also surged in the batting rankings following superb innings that inspired each of their teams to shock victories.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has edged up to 836 rating points and stretched his lead in the ODI batting rankings to 18 points.

India opener Shubman Gill remained in second spot after overcoming illness to kick off his World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI bowling rankings following a destructive spell against Bangladesh. He finished with 2/45 against Bangladesh after also dismissing Towhid Hridoy for his 200th wicket in ODIs.

Boult is only one rating point behind current leader Australia's Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest update.

Afghanistan magician Rashid Khan climbed two spots higher to fourth place in the bowling rankings, while South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj made a bigger move of seven spots to equal fifth alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Among the quicks, India's Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (up one spot) have risen to equal 14th, as Lungi Ngidi jumps six spots to 16th.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan held onto the No.1 spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings with 343 rating points.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)