The Indian cricket team claimed the top spot in the points table after extending their winning run in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were in tremendous touch after an inspired bowling performance as India demolished Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led side currently has six points from three matches with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.821. New Zealand also have six points from three matches but they are second due to an inferior NRR of +1.604. South Africa are second with four points from two matches but they have the best NRR in the competition till now - +2.360. Pakistan lost their first match of the competition and they are fourth with four points from three matches.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

The hosts thus registered their third win in as many outings in the tournament, while Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches. It was also India's eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first.

Then, riding on Rohit's knock, India completed the chase in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

(With PTI inputs)