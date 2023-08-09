The ICC on Wednesday announced the updated schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Two of India's group stage matches has seen date changes. The India vs Pakistan match has been shifted from October 15 to October 14. The India vs Netherlands match has been shifted from November 11 to November 12.

"The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October, but this has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, 14 October," the ICC said in a statement. "As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October."

"Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, 12 October to now being played on Tuesday, 10 October and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, 12 October instead of Friday, 13 October," the ICC report added.

"Similarly, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh originally scheduled as a day match for 14 October in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, 13 October and be played as a day-night contest.

"From the initial phase of the tournament, a minor change to the fixture refers to the timing of England's match-up against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, with the clash becoming a day match and a 10:30AM (IST) start after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture."