Their World Cup hopes over, embattled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Monday said the team will look to put up a good show in the remaining matches to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Bangladesh lost to the Netherlands here in their last outing to make it five losses in a row. The defeat dashed their slim hopes of making it to the semifinals. "We will have to do our best and win, look for two points. We have had our team meetings, and how can we overcome the situation. But it's us who have to show it in action, do it in the ground," Shakib said on the eve of their match against Pakistan.

"More than me, the whole team talked about. Only we can change the situation of our team with action, that's what we are trying to do." A top-seven finish in the ongoing World Cup standings will seal an automatic qualification for the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside designated host Pakistan.

Bangladesh are occupying the ninth position ahead of bottom-placed England.

"There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That's an important target I think we can set at this moment and to do that we have to win.

"We have no other options and that's what we would look to do. We're here to play the World Cup. Every match is as important as it gets." "So, we'll take one game at a time. We don't think about anything else other than to be able to perform to the best of our ability for tomorrow's game and we want to do better than Pakistan so that we can win the match," he said.