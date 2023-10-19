World Cup 2023 Points Table: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in an ODI Cricket World Cup match. Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI ton off 97 balls as India got the better of a 257-run target set by Bangladesh in 41.3 overs. Despite the win, India failed to climb up to the top of the Cricket World Cup points table. Both India and New Zealand are on eights points from four matches but the latter has a net run-rate of +1.923 while the former NRR is +1.659.

Earlier, as has been the case with each of India's opponents in the World Cup so far, scoring runs against arguably the best bowling attack in the competition proved a big ask for Bangladesh too, who managed a modest 256/8 on a batting-friendly surface on Thursday. In fact, Bangladesh squandered a terrific start which had them placed formidably at 90 for no loss after 14 overs, but India's bowling once again came to fore on a featherbed here, despite the hosts lacking all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hobbled off the field having twisted his ankle.

India lost Pandya as early as in the ninth over, when he tried to stop a straight drive off Litton Das' bat with his right foot and fell on the ground. Pandya received initial treatment on the field but as he began moving to his bowling mark, it became clear he would not continue and left the field subsequently.

The BCCI informed later that Pandya had been taken for scans, and former England captain Nasser Hussain said on air he would be available to bat in the second innings, but an official confirmation on that was awaited.

With all options at his perusal, the fact that Rohit Sharma chose Virat Kohli to complete the injured Pandya's over - with India still in search of first breakthrough - showed how assured India are with their bowling attack is in this competition.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough and Ravindra Jadeja the second, as it was India all the way with Bangladesh going at under five runs per over after a robust beginning.

In fact, Jadeja's was the standout performance with the all-rounder producing a measly 10-0-38-2 and a superb diving catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

With PTI inputs